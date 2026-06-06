Syfy's Criminally Cancelled Sci-Fi Series Should Have Run for 10 Seasons (& I'm Still Mad)

Syfy's criminally cancelled science-fiction series could have continued for longer, and I'm still mad it never got the run it deserved.

or tackling complicated subjects. The real challenge is avoiding cancellation in the streaming era — and while one hit series lasted longer than most, it should’ve continued beyond its six seasons.

Given their niche audiences and lofty budgets, sci-fi shows tend to face cancellations more often than contemporary series. Some of the most frustrating examples. But even the titles that get proper endings sometimes deserve more time to unravel. Such is the case with a Syfy show that moved over to Prime Video.

It had plenty of material to work with, but it ended too early to cover the entirety of its source material.made its debut on Syfy in 2015, which should have been the ideal time for it. Based on the bestselling books from author pair James S.A. Corey,functioned as a political drama set in a futuristic, colonized version of space. Considering the popularity of the books — and the fact thatshould have been a fast success.

However, it struggled throughout its run, even getting cancelled after Season 3. It was revived by Prime Video, where it ran for three more outings. Unfortunately, it still didn’t receive the run it deserved. It ended after Season 6, despite disappointment from fans.

The conclusion wasn’t as abrupt as it could have been, but it left threads open and failed to cover the entirety of the source material.book series consists of nine main novels, along with a collection of novellas and short stories. The books are hefty, too, so the show could have easily run for 10 seasons if given the chance. The adaptation made significant changes to the source material, but it wasn’t enough to warrant ending things early.

There was more forto cover, and it would have been especially interesting to see how things played out after the 30-year time jump of the last three novels.

‘s fate remains one of the most frustrating TV developments of the last decade, and in general, its run was disappointing. The show itself was well done, but its reception left a lot to be desired. The sci-fi epic had the potential to be as big as, yet it never accumulated the same hype. This contributed to its early end, and it’s a shame.

The later books ofopened the door to expand on the show’s world-building and give humanity a more satisfying resolution. I’m still mad it never got to go there, but at least fans can always experience the entire story through the books.





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