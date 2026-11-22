A reader poll on Christmas decorations shows 73% wait until after Thanksgiving, and this year's results matched last year's numbers exactly.

Colts turned down Daniel Jones trade offer considered not good, then cut the QB and got nothing in returnShane Beamer shares bizarre explanation as to why LaNorris Sellers didn't walk for South Carolina senior night NWSL final sees pro-trans protesters have spats with women's sports advocates but no violence or ejectionsSports cartoons of the day Georgia has top College Football Playoff seed in sight with dominating road win over No 21 South CarolinaLane Kiffin takes the side exit as Tennessee sends LSU home and moves to the doorstep of CFPUCLA QB concerns deepen as Ty Dieffenbach is carted off in triple-overtime upset loss to Michigan Trump says Roger Clemens should be in the Baseball Hall of Fame 'immediately,' won't fully back Barry BondsTitans' Jaylen Harrell allegedly 'assaulted' rideshare driver before Tampa car accident, police say Fifth-ranked Texas dominates Arkansas as Arch Manning is heating up ahead of the College Football PlayoffOhio State's College Football Playoff dreams go up in smoke following loss to Nebraska Jerry Jones says Cowboys had 'no record' of fight incident that resulted in fan's death at home loss vs 49ersMarine surprises mother for the holidays after volunteering to earn flightMillions opt to drive for Thanksgiving as airfare surges, gas prices dropTrump defends Pete Rose makes case for Roger Clemens, Barry Bonds for Hall of FameMark Levin: What’s happening in our country is a clash of civilizationsJoe Kinsey x Dan Dakich | Don't @ Me w/ Dan DakichLast year I ran a poll asking whether you put up your Christmas decorations before or after Thanksgiving.

The results were thatI'd like to say the matter is settled, but I'll probably run the poll again next year. As a before-Thanksgiving guy, I'd like to see these numbers shift a little and more of you join the dark side. Sydney Thomas This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX News may be compensated.

Also read Stewards summon Verstappen over 2 possible violations in Las Vegas GP practice; also call in Russell

This content was created by a team that works independently from the FOX newsroom. Sydney Thomas attends a celebrity party hosted by Raising Cane's owner and founder Todd Graves ahead of the Vegas Race at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on Nov. 21, 2026. She was back for a big weekend this weekend in Vegas, making it her third appearance in a row at the race. Sydney was naturally rubbing shoulders with fellow influencers and hitting up parties.

This is important off-the-track work for any influencer out there fighting for her spot in the algorithm. Josie Conseco, Sydney Thomas and Hannah Palmer attend Raising Cane's owner and founder Todd Graves' celebrity suite at Vegas Race Qualifying at the Grand Prix Plaza Formula 1 attraction on Nov. 21, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. , Max Verstappen, won it last year too and has won three out of the four races held on the modern Las Vegas Strip Circuit.

There's a good chance we'll see both Sydney and Verstappen have big weekends again next year when the Las Vegas Grand Prix rolls back around. Sydney Thomas and Hannah Palmer attend a celebrity suite hosted by Raising Cane's owner and founder Todd Graves at Vegas Race Qualifying at the Grand Prix Plaza Formula 1 attraction in Las Vegas, Nev. , on Nov. 20, 2026.

Who goes on the road, puts up a total of 16 points in a triple overtime game, and allows Michigan to hand them their first loss of the season? That sums up the weekend for the Big Ten. The conference was taking losses left and right and eating their own all over the place.is concerned, they can't use the excuse that they lost their quarterback to an injury. Ty Dieffenbach wasn't hurt until the first play of overtime.

Thought you'd enjoy some amazing meat pictures from Uruguay. The parrilla down here is fantastic! Vastly underrated travel destination. SeanJo You thought I'd enjoy your meat from Uruguay and you were right.

I'll take meat from anywhere and everywhere. It looks fantastic. Thanks for sharing and don't hesitate to share your meat again, wherever it's from. A chilly N TX weekend doesn’t stop the smoking or grilling.

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Baby back ribs yesterday, delicious shared with friends, and today some chicken and steak skewers. Life is good even if the Landman team cheered TCU to victory over my K-State Wildcats. 😞 I’d like to believe in Bigfoot but if they were around as a species in the woods a southern good ol’ boy hunter would have bagged and tagged one by now. Maybe they are a multi dimensional being and come in and out of our reality.

I refuse to put up Christmas lights until after Thanksgiving so my wife compromised by buying inflatable Thanksgiving yard decorations. Steve, the meat is great. The Bigfoot theory is solid. And you're not alone with the Thanksgiving inflatables.

I have a neighbor that has been putting out an inflatable turkey for years, as soon as Halloween ends. Wait, the world's No. 2 golf influencer attended CSUSM? Which began life 30 years ago as the San Diego State North County Annex? And Paige Spirinac attended SDSU?

I'm seeing a pattern here: If you want to be a golf influencer, go to college in San Diego County, preferably at one of the Cal State schools . Saw your ridiculous piece last week about Ohio State somehow being overrated. Had to laugh seeing as you live in the heart of Overrated Land, i.e., the baseball first SEC. Every SEC team gets the benefit of the fantasyland"strength of schedule" rankings.

I get that ESPN / Disney have huge investments in the SEC they need to pay off, but if the SEC was all that it would be dominating inter-conference play - and we both know how that has gone the last few years. Nearly every SEC team is ranked 5-8 places higher than they should be. Only Notre Dame does more trading on sentimentality than the SEC.Evidently, a lot of golf influencer talent out there.

As far as the Ohio State take, I was absolutely right. They were then and they continue to be overrated. I'm a Penn State fan who has admitted the Nittany Lions were overrated at the start of each of the last two seasons. Hi, Sean — Ribeyes and my wife’s scratch-made sourdough.

Grilling season never ends on Beech Mountain. I love it. Snow is on the ground and the grill is on. I hope to be a grill all year long guy one day.

They know what they saw. My son saw a mountain lion on a rural road and reported it. There were others who made similar reports. Officially?

There are no mountain lions in western NY. Unofficially? Not enough evidence to scare the public. They know what they saw.

As always an intriguing story. Of course your article sparks our wonder. We, as readers, are always intrigued by the unknown that seem credible. UFOs, NHI, QUANTUM PHYSICS, remote viewing…hell the list goes on and on.

Just think what would happen if we didn’t wonder🧐. Umm, I wonder if the earth is flat, my conscience is tied to something else…umm. Her story seems a little off. Her description of only seeing hands and long arms does not make any sense because she said she slowed down when they got near it.

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And if she did slow down, not taking a picture with a phone is peculiar. Truthfully, there should be a way to just grab a few hundred people and just start combing through forests. They do not exist— hunters and or trappers would encounter them. I know if I did with no hesitation I would kill one, thus they do not exist.

I’m in the woods 6 months of the year 7 days a weekThe photo of the large print is what myself, nephew and neice came across in 2003. The smaller prints are from my friend Lyle Vann of Paulden, Arizona director of the Arizona Bigfoot Center. Do you seriously think a big foot could possibly be in New Jersey ? You think they even exist?

I would think modern technology would have found them by nowThey probably saw Bigfoot. When I was a child, two men who were friends of my brothers used to get drunk, strap on fake feet and make tracks in the snow out in the woods. I used to brag I personally knew Bigfoot. A few years ago I began to think of all the cryptids out there, Bigfoot just might be real.

Too many credible witnesses, too many trained observers have seen it. I think there just may be a shy, unknown primate in our midst. America’s forests are vast; there are huge areas with no human presence. Why couldn’t some creature conceal itself, especially if there aren’t very many of them.

A friend who is a local rancher told me he’s sure some of his cattle have been killed by Bigfoot. The manner of predation is apparently very different from that of bears and mountain lions and his property borders the forest. This person is an educated man, by the way, not lacking in credibility. At the beginning of Summer 2026 I read a very interesting article on The Blaze .

The author told of hooking up with a group of Bigfoot hunters and on an overnight camping search experience while sleeping on a cot Bigfoot encountered him. In the first person the author told of his fear and excitement that evening. That excitement coerced him to continue the ‘search excursions’ up until a point when he realized that Bigfoot had begun visiting him in his sleep in his own home.

He woke up frightened and totally aware of the evil that was visiting him at night. He said he realized that it was a demonic being which was attempting to lure him into a followship. The author prayed and denounced the demon as he made a life change committed to following Jesus and seeking protection from The Lord himself. Interesting, I thought.

Here in Cleveland County, NC , a local man made the news about encountering a Bigfoot. A Charlotte news station filmed this story, where he used a big stick and said"git…git" and ran him off. Interestingly, my wife is a local Real Estate broker who contacted the manager of a large paper plant which was re-locating to our area about helping him find a home. He saw the Bigfoot story and contact the man and bought the"Git Stick" for $25.00.

The Paper Company manager mounted it on his way behind his executive desk in his office at the paper company. ﻿My Facebook page Bigfoot Photo Archive has over 1000 purported Sasquatch photos & some videos. That's it for the last Sunday before Thanksgiving. Let's put it on autopilot for the next few days.

Have a great Thanksgiving. I almost forgot. I tried the Christmas tree cake with mustard. It's not good and it's not bad.

Somehow, it just is. You taste some mustard, but it doesn’t interfere with the Christmas tree cake at all. I was hoping for it to either be great or disgusting. I haven’t been this disappointed since Alix Earle revealed that she's never read a book.

The inbox is open. I want to see your meat. Send it my way. I'll take anything and everything else as well at