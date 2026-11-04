Sydney Sweeney Views Cotswolds Property Amid Bond Girl Speculation

Actress Sydney Sweeney is reportedly viewing homes in the Cotswolds to join elite celebrities. This move coincides with growing speculation that she may be cast as the next Bond girl.

Acclaimed actress Sydney Sweeney is currently evaluating residential properties in the English countryside, signaling a potential relocation to the Cotswolds region. The twenty-nine-year-old star has been spotted viewing homes in the rural village of Little Tew, an area known for its historic charm and proximity to other high-profile residents. This reported interest places her among an exclusive group of international celebrities who have already established roots in this part of England.

Celebrity Migration To English Countryside

Sydney Sweeney would be joining the so-called 'Cotswolds set,' a community of wealthy and famous individuals who have chosen to leave major metropolitan centers for a quieter lifestyle. Current residents of this enclave include Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as well as David Beckham and Victoria Beckham. Other notable figures who have recently moved to the area include Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi, Jeremy Clarkson, Claudia Winkleman, and James Blunt. These individuals are drawn to the region for its scenic beauty and relative privacy compared to bustling cities like Los Angeles or New York.

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The actress is reportedly seeking to divide her time between the United Kingdom and her existing residences in Los Angeles, California, and the Florida Keys. According to sources close to the situation, Sydney has visited the Cotswolds twice within the past ten months. During these trips, she viewed specific properties within the last three months. Her boyfriend, music industry executive Scooter Braun, forty-five, is also expected to be part of any potential move. The couple has been together for approximately eighteen months after meeting at Jeff Bezos' wedding.

Bond Girl Casting And Screen Tests

Beyond real estate interests, Sydney Sweeney is at the center of intense speculation regarding her potential casting as the next Bond girl. Media reports and fan discussions have highlighted her name frequently since she was seen shooting scenes near Ashford, Kent, for the movie adaptation of Edith Wharton's 1913 novel, The Custom of the Country. While filming, she was photographed wing-walking on a biplane, a stunt that aligns with the action-oriented nature of the James Bond franchise. Pinewood Studios, where the Bond films are produced, is located very close to the villages she is considering.

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This casting rumor gained significant traction when Trina Parks weighed in on the possibility. Parks, now seventy-nine, made history in 1971 as the first African American actor to play a Bond girl. She starred as the character Thumper in Diamonds Are Forever opposite Sean Connery. In a recent interview with The Telegraph, Parks expressed strong support for Sydney taking on the role. She stated that Sydney possesses the necessary qualities for a modern Bond woman, specifically noting her talent and poise.

Trina Parks emphasized that the next Bond needs a female lead who demonstrates ownership over her sexuality. She described Sydney as having Hollywood classic style and independence, traits that audiences increasingly demand in contemporary cinema. Parks argued that Sydney's brand and acting range make her an ideal candidate for the part. She believes that Sydney embodies the independent spirit required for the future of the franchise. This endorsement comes as final screen tests for the lead role are believed to have taken place this weekend at Bray Studios.

Lifestyle Benefits And Local Integration

Friends of Sydney indicate that she finds the village life in the Cotswolds incredibly cute and quaint. She reportedly does not get bothered by locals, who are accustomed to seeing A-listers in their community. The area offers a huge change of pace from Los Angeles, allowing her to escape the media scrutiny often referred to as vultures circling. This environment enables her to lead a more peaceful life away from the constant attention of the entertainment capital.

During previous visits, Sydney shared photos of herself staying at Soho Farmhouse, a popular destination for celebrities. She engaged in activities such as horse riding and biking during her stay. More recently, she enjoyed a festive break with Scooter Braun, which included dipping in a hot tub while wearing face masks. These experiences highlight her appreciation for the leisurely pace and outdoor activities available in the region. Her presence in the UK continues as she works on current film projects, further integrating her into the local scene.