Sydney Sweeney To Star In Erotic Thriller Hollow

Sydney Sweeney leads the erotic thriller Hollow, a radical reinvention of Washington Irving's The Legend of Sleepy Hollow where Katrina Van Tassel becomes the protagonist.

Screen actress Sydney Sweeney will headline a new R-rated erotic thriller titled Hollow, which radically reinvents Washington Irving's 1820 classic short story The Legend of Sleepy Hollow. This project represents a significant shift for the 206-year-old tale by making Katrina Van Tassel the central protagonist for the first time in any adaptation.

Writer and director Lindsey Anderson Beer, known for Pet Sematary: Bloodlines, will helm the film adaptation based on her own novel of the same name. The story retains the core setup of Irving's original text but expands it into a complex love triangle involving Ichabod Crane, Brom Bones, and Katrina Van Tassel, alongside the menacing presence of The Headless Horseman.

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Katrina Van Tassel Central Focus

Historically, Katrina Van Tassel served merely as the romantic prize in love triangles, often married off to Brom Bones following the disappearance of the timid Ichabod Crane. This new narrative flips that dynamic by exploring Katrina's perspective as she yearns to escape her controlling parents while sensing a supernatural connection to the murders committed by The Horseman.

The Van Tassel family faces near-bankruptcy, forcing Katrina's parents to seek a wealthy marriage to restore their fortunes. A prologue from the novel reveals a nightmare where The Headless Horseman chases Katrina and carries a severed head, which is ultimately revealed to be her own. This suggests a mysterious link between the character and the legend that will drive the plot forward.

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Sydney Sweeney Thriller Track Record

Sweeney has established a strong reputation in the thriller and horror genres over the past five years. Her R-rated thriller The Housemaid grossed an incredible $400 million, securing a sequel, while her performance in 2024's Immaculate was widely praised. She also starred in the streaming hit 2021's The Voyeurs, proving her box office and streaming draw in these specific niches.

While her filmography includes superhero roles in Madame Webb and biopics like Christy, these horror-adjacent projects have become her most reliable performers. Making Sweeney the lead in Hollow leverages her ability to carry intense, psychological narratives, a skill she demonstrated as a naive nun in Immaculate.

Release Timeline And Novel Details

The novel Hollow will not be published until mid-2027, though the opening chapter is available via the official Penguin website. The erotic thriller tone likely ensures an R-rating, as the combination of decapitations and romantic elements would be difficult to accommodate in a PG-13 film. This creative approach offers a fresh angle on a beloved story that has been adapted numerous times, including Tim Burton's 1999 version.