Sydney Sweeney headlines the new erotic thriller Hollow, reimagining Sleepy Hollow with Katrina Van Tassel as the lead. Author Lindsey Anderson Beer adapts her novel for Netflix.

Sydney Sweeney is set to headline a major new film project that reimagines the classic 206-year-old horror story of Sleepy Hollow. This upcoming live-action adaptation, titled Hollow, will take a unique and risky approach by shifting the narrative focus away from the traditional protagonist. The star, known for her recent R-rated thrillers, is expanding her genre repertoire with this high-profile role.

Protagonist Shift To Katrina Van Tassel

Director and screenwriter Lindsey Anderson Beer will adapt her novel Hollow for the big screen. The story will place Katrina Van Tassel in the lead role, a significant departure from Washington Irving's original short story where she is merely the love interest. The narrative will explore an erotically charged love triangle involving Katrina, Ichabod Crane, and her other suitor, Brom Bones.

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R Rating And Gore Expectations

The film is expected to receive an R rating, similar to Sweeney's recent work. The term erotic suggests the project will feature adult themes and likely graphic violence. The synopsis hints at a mysterious link between Katrina and the Headless Horseman, promising to depict the creature's collection of severed heads with gory detail. This approach aims to deliver both scares and bloodshed.

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Beating Tim Burton Shadow

Tim Burton's 1999 film starring Johnny Depp remains the definitive version for many. That movie is celebrated for its rich visuals, gothic mood, and cast including Christopher Walken and Christina Ricci. Sweeney's version faces the challenge of distinguishing itself from this well-loved classic. Shifting the perspective to Katrina offers a fresh way to tell the tale and avoid direct comparison to Depp's Ichabod Crane.

Box Office And Star Power

Sydney Sweeney brings significant box office draw and genre experience to the project. Her performance in the 2024 religious horror film Immaculate demonstrated her ability to carry a horror title. The project aligns with her streak of successful recent films. Centering the story on Sweeney transforms it into a major event, leveraging her current popularity to attract audiences to a new take on a familiar legend.