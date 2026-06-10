Sydney Sweeney Speaks Out on Euphoria Cast Feud Rumors

Sydney Sweeney addresses the Zendaya speculation and controversy surrounding Euphoria's final season. The actress shares her experience with an explicit scene in the show and its potential release as a deleted scene.

Sydney Sweeney has finally broken her silence on the Euphoria cast feud rumors. The actress addressed the Zendaya speculation and what led to the controversy surrounding the show's final season.

Sweeney shared that she took lessons for an explicit scene in Euphoria and put a lot of hard work into it. The scene, which takes place in a strip club featuring her character Cassie and Alexa Demie's Maddy, might be released online as a deleted scene. According to Sweeney, the scene didn't make sense for the episode and was cut from the final version.

However, showrunner Sam Levinson later suggested releasing the scene as behind-the-scenes footage or a deleted scene, which Sweeney encouraged. Whether the scene will be released is yet to be seen. Euphoria Season 3 wrapped up on May 31, 2026, and served as the series' final installment. All three seasons of the show are now streaming on HBO Max





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