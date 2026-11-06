Sydney Sweeney Releases Behind-The-Scenes Video Of Controversial SYRN Cindy Lou Who Campaign

Sydney Sweeney releases new behind-the-scenes video from her controversial SYRN holiday campaign, showing her attempting to balance Christmas presents in a Cindy Lou Who-inspired lingerie look.

Sydney Sweeney has released new behind-the-scenes footage from her controversial SYRN holiday campaign, revisiting the images that sparked significant public debate since their initial launch. The actress shared previously unseen video clips on the official SYRN Instagram account, providing a glimpse into the photoshoot where she attempted to balance a stack of Christmas presents. This latest release brings renewed attention to the festive promotion and the specific aesthetic choices made by the lingerie brand.

The newly released video captures Sweeney attempting to balance a pile of wrapped Christmas presents while wearing a blue plaid nightgown, a short fur-trimmed cape, and her hair in braids. On-screen text in the post asks how many stacked presents can Syd balance as she tries to hold several gifts at once. The presents repeatedly slip and fall from her hands, and Sweeney can be seen laughing throughout the attempts. The brand accompanied the video with the caption Enough gifts for the whole family. The footage provides a lighthearted contrast to the serious criticism the campaign initially received.

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The video comes from SYRN's holiday campaign, which was originally released on October 21. Sweeney modeled two festive outfits inspired by characters from popular Christmas films, including Kevin McCallister from Home Alone and Cindy Lou Who from How the Grinch Stole Christmas. The Kevin-inspired look featured a sweater and short shorts. Meanwhile, the Cindy Lou Who ensemble consisted of a blue plaid nightgown, a short fur-trimmed cape, and the character's familiar braided hairstyle. The campaign also showed Sweeney carrying Christmas presents and decorating a tree. The Cindy Lou Who outfit drew criticism after the campaign appeared online. Some viewers objected to the character being used as inspiration for an adult lingerie promotion, pointing out that Cindy Lou Who is traditionally portrayed as a young child. Disheeta Maheshwari, a Pop Culture and Entertainment Writer at Evolve Media, covered the celebrity and cinema-related news regarding the backlash.

Netizens expressed strong opinions regarding the appropriateness of the costume. One user wrote Is she actually turning Cindy Lou, the sweetest child into a s** symbol!?!? Fire that creative director and get a brain Sydney Sweeney. Another viewer added The rest are so cute! But I think the Cindy Lou is in poor taste. Despite the controversy, Sweeney continues to engage with the holiday theme. She recently shared more photos from her SYRN collection, with her latest campaign featuring the Cindy Lou Who-inspired look. The actress has not issued a formal apology but continues to promote the brand's festive offerings.

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While the SYRN campaign dominates entertainment headlines, other holiday-related content is also trending. As Christmas approaches, another festive movie has dropped a new trailer. Starring Joel McHale, Josh Holloway, and others, Oh Season Chicago Fire's Jake Lockett and Loki Star Lead New Comedy Movie Apples and Airplanes Trailer are generating interest. Additionally, Rihanna is giving the holiday season a cheeky makeover with her latest Savage X Fenty campaign. A major Masters of the Universe star has reportedly joined the cast of a horror remake of one of Johnny's projects. Meanwhile, Chris Pratt has turned a well-known internet joke into a tribute to his Prime Video colleagues. Joel Coen and Frances McDormand are backing a Netflix documentary that explores friendship and aging, directed by Robb Moss. J.D. and Elliot engage in a serious conversation about their broken marriage in the latest episode of Scrubs. Sydney Sweeney just dropped another Cindy Lou Who video, and the internet has thoughts. The actress shared a new holiday campaign for her lingerie brand, continuing to stir conversation around her festive looks. Her latest campaign features a Cindy Lou Who-inspired look, further cementing the controversy in pop culture discourse.