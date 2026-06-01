Sydney Sweeney's Times Square Claim Sparks Fan Debate Over Past Visits

Sydney Sweeney faced fan confusion after claiming she had never been to Times Square, despite video and photo evidence showing multiple previous visits, including during the 2023 promo tour for 'Anyone But You' and a 2025 appearance for her biopic 'Christy'.

Sydney Sweeney sparked curiosity among fans when she reportedly claimed she had never visited Times Square , despite documented evidence of multiple past trips to the iconic New York City landmark.

The actress, known for her role in Euphoria, was filmed by her boyfriend Scooter Braun during a recent outing where she made the remark. In the clip, shared by Braun, the couple rode Citi Bikes and enjoyed cheeseburgers before arriving at Times Square, where Jay-Z and Alicia Keys' Empire State of Mind played. Sweeney sang along and checked out her American Eagle billboard.

However, fans quickly pointed out video and photographic evidence showing Sweeney had been there before, including a December 2023 visit during the promotional tour for Anyone But You with Glen Powell. Additional footage from November 2025 showed her promoting her biopic Christy. Social media users highlighted the discrepancy, with some joking that the material was being recycled. The Daily Mail reached out to Sweeney's representatives for comment.

Braun, a music manager, has publicly expressed his support for Sweeney's work on Euphoria, praising her "incredible performance" without naming her directly. The show, created by Sam Levinson, features Sweeney in increasingly provocative scenes, including near-nude sequences and a moment with a yellow python. Season three has drawn scrutiny for its adult content, particularly a storyline involving an OnlyFans creator described by some as a "humiliation ritual.

" Despite the controversial nature, Sweeney stated in a 2022 interview that she never felt pressured into nudity and that Levinson welcomed feedback. Braun emphasized that he has no issue with her racy scenes, respecting her dedication to her craft. A source close to the couple confirmed their relationship remains strong, noting Braun's full support for her professional choices. The couple's romance became public in June 2025 after they were spotted at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's Venice wedding.

Braun described their relationship as "one of the biggest surprises ever," saying it has positively impacted his sense of self-worth. He praised Sweeney as kind, intelligent, and down-to-earth. Braun was previously married to Yael Cohen Braun, with whom he shares three children. Their outing occurred shortly after Braun discussed Sweeney's Euphoria scenes on a podcast, highlighting his admiration for her acting.

While fans continue to dissect the Times Square comment, the spotlight also remains on Sweeney's evolving career and the ongoing conversation about creative direction in Euphoria. Overall, the incident illustrates how celebrity moments can quickly become fodder for online fact-checking. Sweeney's claim, juxtaposed with clear prior appearances, generated a wave of memes and commentary about memory and authenticity in the public eye.

Meanwhile, her relationship with Braun and her bold artistic decisions keep her at the center of cultural discussions. The story blends personal anecdote, social media reaction, and broader industry topics such as actor autonomy and provocative storytelling





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