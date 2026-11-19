Fans must watch Sydney Sweeney in The Voyeurs before it leaves free streaming on Tubi on December 1. This erotic thriller marks her early career highlight before major 2026 releases.

Sydney Sweeney's 2021 erotic thriller The Voyeurs is set to leave the free ad-supported streaming platform Tubi on December 1, 2026. This departure marks the end of the film's extended availability on the service, which had been prolonged for the last month. The removal comes as the actress prepares for a busy slate of high-profile projects scheduled for release in 2027 and beyond.

The decision to pull the title from Tubi follows a significant uptick in streaming numbers driven by the massive success of Sweeney's 2025 thriller The Housemaid. The renewed interest brought a new wave of viewers to The Voyeurs, allowing them to discover the film after its initial quiet release in 2021. This second wind on Tubi provided a crucial platform for audiences to experience the movie outside of its original theatrical and digital window.

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Sweeney has cultivated a distinctive career path that deliberately avoids the standard trajectory of breakout television stars. Her recent work includes starring roles in HBO's Euphoria and prominent American Eagle advertising campaigns. These high-profile appearances have kept her in the public eye despite a relatively quieter release schedule for her film projects in 2026. This strategy has allowed her to maintain strong brand visibility while selectively choosing roles that align with her artistic interests.

Director Michael Mohan crafted The Voyeurs to blend classic R-rated thriller elements with Hitchcockian suspense. The narrative merges the voyeuristic tension of Rear Window with the stylistic flair of Body Double to create a unique viewing experience. The plot follows Pippa, a character played by Sweeney who begins as an unassuming young woman but becomes obsessively fascinated by her neighbors' sexual lives. This fascination draws her and her boyfriend, Thomas, portrayed by Justice Smith, into a perilous trap driven by their own ignorance.

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The film does not aim for deep philosophical inquiry but instead embraces the messy and immoral seduction of human nature. Sweeney's performance captures a toxic sexual energy that drives the story toward a dark and unhinged finale. The narrative relies heavily on the escalating absurdity of the protagonists' situation, where their curiosity transforms into revenge and moral corruption. Her portrayal of Pippa is central to this transformation as she quickly loses her initial innocence.

Despite its entertaining nature, The Voyeurs received mixed critical responses upon its initial release. It currently holds a 45% rating on Rotten Tomatoes with a matching 44% audience score. Critics often held the film to unrealistic standards, expecting a profound cinematic journey rather than the provocative self-conscious tribute it actually is. The film's strength lies in its willingness to be unashamedly silly and sexually charged.

Sweeney is currently preparing for a significant slate of upcoming projects that continue her focus on R-rated and genre-defining roles. Her upcoming filmography includes a starring role in Netflix's epic space opera Gundam and a long-awaited remake of the sci-fi classic Barbarella. She is also set to return for The Housemaid's Secret, the sequel to her 2025 box office success, which is scheduled for release in 2027.

While she has explored the superhero genre with Madame Web, her primary career focus remains on adult thrillers that echo the styles of the past. This commitment ensures she remains a prominent figure in a niche of cinema that is rarely championed by major studios. Fans who missed the film during its initial run now have a final opportunity to view The Voyeurs on Tubi before it vanishes from the platform at the end of November.