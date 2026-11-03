Sydney Sweeney's Sci-Fi Blockbuster Plans: Gundam, Barbarella, and More

Sydney Sweeney transitions to sci-fi with Netflix's Gundam movie and upcoming projects like Barbarella. Explore her box office success and future film schedule.

Sydney Sweeney has firmly established herself as a dominant force in Hollywood, leveraging massive box office successes to secure leading roles in high-profile science fiction franchises. Following the conclusion of Euphoria Season 3 earlier in 2026, the actress has successfully pivoted from television stardom to becoming a bankable cinematic lead capable of carrying major global franchises.

Box Office Dominance and Upcoming Releases

The transition was marked by significant financial achievements, including the romantic comedy Anyone But You, which generated $220 million at the global box office. This performance demonstrated the enduring viability of the genre, while her thriller role in The Housemaid yielded an even more substantial $400 million haul. These results have convinced studios that Sweeney is a reliable draw for large-scale productions.

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Her immediate slate includes The Housemaid's Secret, the sequel to her hit thriller, scheduled for release on December 17, 2027. Additionally, she will star in the tragicomedy The Custom of the Country alongside Leo Woodall. However, the most ambitious project on her horizon involves a major shift in genre and scale, moving away from contemporary dramas into expansive interstellar conflict.

Leading Role in Live-Action Gundam Adaptation

Sweeney headlines Netflix's live-action adaptation of the Mobile Suit Gundam franchise, a project currently in post-production with filming already completed. Based on the influential Japanese multimedia series that began in 1979, this film aims to introduce the iconic mecha universe to a new generation of viewers worldwide. The production represents a significant step up in scope compared to her previous work, combining blockbuster action with deep emotional storytelling.

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In the film, Sweeney stars opposite Noah Centineo as rival mech pilots caught on opposing sides of a decades-long war between Earth and its former space colonies. This premise moves beyond the complicated interpersonal relationships seen in her recent rom-coms, placing her characters in a setting where mechanized weapons determine the fate of humanity. The project offers a rare opportunity for Sweeney to showcase her range in a genuine sci-fi blockbuster environment.

Future Projects Include Barbarella and Video Game Adaptations

Beyond the Gundam franchise, Sweeney is attached to two other science fiction projects that highlight her versatility. She is set to star as the titular character and executive produce Barbarella, a new take on the 1968 cult classic starring Jane Fonda. Directed by Edgar Wright, the film draws from Jean-Claude Forest's French comic series and promises to blend unconventional storytelling with visual spectacle.

Sweeney has been involved with Barbarella since 2022, though production timelines have faced delays. A Deadline report from 2026 confirmed the project is still moving forward, with Sweeney noting last year that the process was long but ultimately worth the wait. No official start date or release window has been announced for this psychedelic space adventure yet.

Diverse Portfolio Including Split Fiction

Completing her upcoming schedule is Split Fiction, a movie adaptation of the 2025 video game developed by Hazelight Studios. This addition further diversifies her portfolio, demonstrating her ability to navigate different mediums and genres. From historical tragedies to futuristic wars and video game adaptations, Sweeney's career trajectory indicates a sustained period of high-profile opportunities and critical attention in the entertainment industry.