Sydney Sweeney's Risqué Performances in Euphoria Spark Controversy

The actress has been making headlines for her character Cassie's exploration of sex work on the hit HBO series Euphoria. From posing semi-nude with a snake to uploading compromising photos, Sweeney's performances have sparked both criticism and praise.

Euphoria 's Sydney Sweeney has been making waves for her risqué performances as Cassie, a character who joins OnlyFans and explores sex work . In one scene, Sweeney posed semi-nude with a snake, strategically covering herself with green pasties.

The scene sparked controversy, with some criticizing Cassie's actions and others praising Sweeney's performance. In another episode, Cassie's OnlyFans account is deleted, leading her to regain her online presence by uploading a compromising photo of her and a love interest. This move, while controversial, helps her reenter the OnlyFans world. The show's creator, Sam Levinson, has defended Cassie's storyline, stating that it adds a layer of absurdity and humor to the series





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Sydney Sweeney Euphoria Onlyfans Sex Work Controversy

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Scooter Braun Praises Sydney Sweeney's Euphoria Performance, Addresses Racy ScenesScooter Braun, boyfriend of Sydney Sweeney, shares his support for her provocative scenes in Euphoria, calling her performance incredible. The music executive discusses their relationship and how he views her work, emphasizing trust and mutual respect.

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Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun Spotted Together at Black-Tie Event in New York CitySydney Sweeney and her boyfriend Scooter Braun were spotted together in New York City on Saturday evening. The couple attended a black-tie event held at the restaurant Daniel in the Upper East Side. Sweeney looked glamorous in a low-cut, dark purple dress, while Braun wore a dark blue suit and gray tie. Braun recently praised Sweeney's 'incredible performance' in the hit HBO series Euphoria, despite her increasingly racy scenes. The couple's relationship is reportedly 'secure' and Braun is supportive of Sweeney's career. They were first romantically linked in June 2025 after attending Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's Venice wedding.

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Sydney Sweeney cozies up to boyfriend Scooter Braun at black-tie event in New York CitySydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun were spotted together at a black-tie event in New York City, where they held hands and looked glamorous. Braun shared his thoughts about Sweeney's racy scenes in Euphoria during a podcast appearance, praising her 'incredible performance.' The couple's relationship is described as 'secure' and 'strong,' with Braun being supportive of Sweeney's career and proud of her accomplishments.

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Sydney Sweeney's Euphoria Fate Amid Fan Outcry Over 'Degrading' StorylinesSydney Sweeney's character Cassie faces a pivotal moment as Euphoria's controversial third season nears its finale, drawing criticism for allegedly degrading scenes. Meanwhile, Sweeney enjoys a date night with boyfriend Scooter Braun, who publicly praised her performance despite the show's risqué content.

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