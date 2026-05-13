Sydney Sweeney's PDA-Filled Video After Disturbing Euphoria Scene

Sydney Sweeney couldn't contain her affection for boyfriend Scooter Braun in a new PDA-filled video she posted on Tuesday. The actress looked over the moon as the talent manager–turned–record executive showered her with kisses and showed off some suggestive gyrating on the dance floor in an Instagram Stories clip.

Sydney Sweeney couldn't contain her affection for boyfriend Scooter Braun in a new PDA-filled video she posted on Tuesday. The actress looked over the moon as the talent manager–turned–record executive showered her with kisses and showed off some suggestive gyrating on the dance floor in an Instagram Stories clip.

The couple showed off their affection to Sweeney's 26.2 million Instagram followers with scenes from their trip to Australia, where they have been vacationing since the start of May. The loved-up clip was a far cry from Sweeney's disturbing scenes on the latest episode of Euphoria. The actress's fans have blasted the series and creator/writer Sam Levinson in response to her character Cassie's descent into bizarre online fetish porn after she started working as an OnlyFans model.

Sweeney left the low-rent porn atmosphere behind in her video, which opened with her boyfriend planting rapid-fire kisses on her cheek as she grinned uncontrollably during a gorgeous stroll on the beach at sunset. The video cut to a shot of the two sharing what looked like a sweet dance, before Braun suddenly dipped Sweeney and started gyrating against her with his leg planted between her thighs.

The actress played along for a moment before throwing her head back to let out a hearty laugh. After their dive trip, Braun filmed Sweeney waving at the camera while standing on the deck in a striped rugby shirt and cut-off overalls. Sweeney's video concluded with more shots of the couple at sea, including one of them on a yacht, before they practiced their dance moves again – this time without the gyrating.

Her loved-up trip with Braun was a striking contrast with her work on Euphoria, which aired perhaps its most talked about episode of the entire series on Sunday night, with many fans of the show turning on it after its 'most disturbing scene yet' featuring Sweeney. The beginning of season 3, episode 5 – titled This Little Piggy – saw the star's OnlyFans creator character Cassie Howard making X-rated fetish content to build her subscriber base





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Sydney Sweeney Scooter Braun PDA-Filled Video Euphoria Disturbing Scene Onlyfans Model Helicopter Dive Trip Yacht Dance Moves

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