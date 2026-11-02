Lionsgate Announces Housemaid Stage Play and Sequel Film Dates

Lionsgate announces a stage adaptation of Sydney Sweeney's breakout hit The Housemaid, debuting in London in September 2027 as part of a planned tour.

Lionsgate has officially announced major expansion plans for the popular thriller franchise centered on Sydney Sweeney. The studio confirmed that the stage adaptation of The Housemaid will premiere at London's Richmond Theatre on September 14, 2027. This theatrical debut marks a significant milestone for the intellectual property as it moves beyond film into live performance arts.

The announcement also revealed that a sequel film titled The Housemaid's Secret is currently in production. That movie is scheduled to arrive in theaters on December 17, 2027. These two concurrent developments demonstrate the growing momentum behind the brand under Sweeney's producing guidance.

Also read Lionsgate Adapts The Housemaid Novel for London Stage in 2027

Rebecca Sonnenshine, Lionsgate President of Global Products & Experiences, expressed enthusiasm about the multi-platform strategy. She highlighted the collaboration with creative partners Simon, Hanna, Bekah, and Matthew to bring the story to the stage. The goal is to offer audiences a new way to experience the suspense, twists, and turns of the narrative in a live setting.

Millie Calloway remains the central figure of this expanding universe. The young woman with a troubled past accepts a job as a live-in maid for a wealthy family. Her initial opportunity to rebuild her life quickly becomes a nightmare upon discovering disturbing secrets. The stage play will allow fans to witness these events through an immersive theatrical lens.

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Sweeney continues to prove her business acumen alongside her acting talent. She leverages her star power to keep profitable franchises evolving across multiple media platforms. This dual role allows her to identify stories that resonate deeply with global audiences. The transition from page to screen and now to stage highlights her strategic vision.

The upcoming stage production aims to preserve the tension and psychological depth of the source material. It stands as a distinct artistic endeavor while complementing the existing movie. Fans can expect a fresh energy and perspective on the familiar tale. The intimate setting promises immediate engagement with the thriller elements.

Casting details for the stage production are expected to be announced soon. This news generates further excitement among viewers eager to see the plot translate to live theater. The initiative represents a bold step that demonstrates the versatility of the narrative. Strong demand exists for the story across different formats.

The success of the initial film adaptation paved the way for these ambitious projects. It proved that the story has wide-reaching appeal transcending traditional cinema. By expanding into theater, the production invites audiences to experience the thriller differently. This development is not merely commercial but reflects creative integrity.

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Sweeney's involvement ensures the original story's integrity remains intact during adaptations. It allows for creative changes suited to theatrical constraints and opportunities. The franchise continues to blur lines between different forms of media successfully. This approach reaches new audiences and extends cultural impact significantly.