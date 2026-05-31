Sydney Sweeney's Euphoria Fate Amid Fan Outcry Over 'Degrading' Storylines

Sydney Sweeney's character Cassie faces a pivotal moment as Euphoria's controversial third season nears its finale, drawing criticism for allegedly degrading scenes. Meanwhile, Sweeney enjoys a date night with boyfriend Scooter Braun, who publicly praised her performance despite the show's risqué content.

The fate of Sydney Sweeney 's character Cassie in Euphoria will soon be revealed as fans continue to criticize the show's controversial and allegedly degrading storylines.

Ahead of the highly anticipated finale, Sweeney, 28, was spotted enjoying a night out with her boyfriend, music executive Scooter Braun, 44, in New York City on Saturday. The actress turned heads in a sleek black plunging dress with a fitted waist, accentuating her hourglass figure. She elevated her look with towering Christian Louboutin stileto heels and carried a small black clutch.

Braun matched her elegant style in an all-black ensemble for their date night, holding her hand as they strolled through the city. Their public appearance follows Braun's candid remarks about Sweeney's intimate scenes in Euphoria, which he addressed during a recent episode of the "Second Thought" podcast hosted by Suzy Weiss and The Free Press. Although he did not name Sweeney directly, he expressed his admiration for her performance, stating, "I'm catching it. I'm biased, I like it.

I think there's been an incredible performance by a certain actress.

" He emphasized his support for her work, noting that he understands such scenes are part of her profession. A source close to the couple confirmed to Page Six that Braun has no reservations about Sweeney's provocative roles, respecting her dedication to her craft and affirming the strength of their relationship. Their romance, which began in June 2025 after they were seen together at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's Venice wedding, has quickly become serious.

During the podcast, Braun described the relationship as "one of the biggest surprises ever" and highlighted how his self-worth is intertwined with his partnership with Sweeney, praising her kindness, intelligence, and grounded nature. Braun, who divorced Yael Cohen Braun in 2021, shares three children with his ex-wife: Jagger, nine, Levi, seven, and Hart, five.

Meanwhile, Euphoria's third season has sparked intense debate among viewers due to its increasingly explicit and unconventional storylines, particularly those involving Sweeney's character, Cassie. In recent episodes, Cassie-portrayed by Sweeney-has been depicted exploring adult content creation, participating in fetish scenarios, and engaging in highly sexualized scenes, including a moment where she appears nearly nude while interacting with a yellow python.

Some sequences have also shown her dressing as a baby and a dog, which many fans and critics have labeled as humiliating and misogynistic. A source previously noted that Braun is fully supportive of Sweeney's artistic choices, understanding that such roles are integral to her acting career.

Despite Sweeney's earlier statement to The Independent in 2022, where she asserted that she never felt pressured into nude scenes and praised creator Sam Levinson for being open to feedback, audience backlash has grown. Critics argue that Levinson has "lost the plot" with this season's direction, describing the narrative as a "humiliation ritual" for female characters.

The controversy has impacted the season's critical reception, with Rotten Tomatoes reporting a 40% "rotten" rating, a significant drop from the 80% and 78% "fresh" scores for seasons one and two. The season three finale of Euphoria is scheduled to air at 9pm ET/PT on Sunday on HBO. In the United Kingdom, viewers can watch it at 2am and again at 9pm the following day on Sky Atlantic, with streaming available on HBO Max and Sky Go/NOW.

As the series concludes this season, discussions about its artistic direction, treatment of women, and the personal lives of its cast-particularly Sweeney and Braun's relationship-are expected to continue dominating pop culture conversations





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Euphoria Sydney Sweeney Scooter Braun Cassie Sam Levinson Controversy Nude Scenes Finale Date Night Criticism

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