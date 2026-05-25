Sydney Sweeney's Career at Risk Over Racy Scenes in Euphoria

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney's career may be at risk if she continues playing sexy scenes, experts say. The show's creator Sam Levinson has defended the use of explicit content, citing the strong influence of pornography in the psyche of young people. But Sydney's character has become increasingly extreme in her sexual behavior, sparking debate over the show's portrayal of sex and its impact on young audiences.

Sydney Sweeney 's career is at risk if she continues shooting racy scenes, experts have warned, as her character Cassie in HBO 's Euphoria becomes increasingly sexy as part of her storyline exploring her foray into OnlyFans.

Experts say the key to avoiding being typecast is to ensure that racy scenes are seen as character choices, not as perceived brand propositions. Sydney Sweeney, 28, stars in the third and final season of Euphoria, which has seen her dress up as a baby, a cat and even a lingerie-clad dog in some scenes. The show's creator Sam Levinson has been criticized for the use of Nazi symbols and gory content, sparking a dispute over its relevance.

Sydney has faced backlash on social media for her explicit scenes in the show, with many calling for a return to the gritty storylines and complex content of the first two seasons. Meanwhile, she has defended her characters choice, saying she is a 'crazy character' who will 'do anything and at all costs' to be famous.

Sydney's career has been marked by her performances in various erotic content, including the recent release of erotic psychological thriller The Housemaid, in which she was seen in racy scenes with co-star Brandon Sklenar





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Sydney Sweeney Euphoria HBO Onlyfans Sex Scenes Career Risks Typecast Brand Proposition Sam Levinson Explicit Content Nazi Symbols Gory Content Criticise Substance Lington Controversy

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sydney Sweeney walks 'delicate line' as 'Euphoria' sex scenes overshadow her talent: expertCrisis and reputation experts say Sydney Sweeney's sexualized 'Euphoria' scenes risk limiting her brand if they overshadow her acting talent long-term.

Read more »

Have We Seen Sydney Sweeney's Most Nude 'Euphoria' Scene Yet?Cassie keeps upping the ante.

Read more »

Euphoria Star Sydney Sweeney on Nude Scenes, Critics and Shooting StyleThe article explores Sydney Sweeney's candid comments on stripping down for nude scenes on Euphoria and other projects, the backlash received by OnlyFans creators, and the innovative shooting style used to bring the scenes to life.

Read more »

Sydney Sweeney's career under threat from risque scenesCrisis and reputation management expert Dave Quast warns that Euphoria has established Sydney Sweeney as a fearless performer, but the public conversation may focus too much on her sexualized aspects, risking her career

Read more »