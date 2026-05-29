Sydney Sweeney’s Boyfriend Dishes on Feud With Taylor Swift

The former music mogul insists he barely knew Swift before their infamous battle.

He was last seen on Monday at Game 3 of the Eastern Conference final, when he carried the torch at the start of the game.

Scooter Braun appears to have extended an olive branch to Taylor Swift—or just really wanted to ding Donald Trump. Scooter Braun says he still doesn’t understand how he became one of Taylor Swift’s biggest villains. The former music manager revisited the controversy surrounding Swift’s masters in a rare interview, insisting the pair barely knew each other before his acquisition of Big Machine Label Group sparked years of backlash.

“I don’t know Taylor Swift,” Braun said on thepodcast. “I think I’ve met her in my life three times. I have never had a substantial conversation with her in my life. ” Braun became a target for Swift fans in 2019 when he acquired the label that owned the master recordings of her first six albums.

Swift later embarked on her hugely successful project to re-make the records. But Braun said he remains baffled by the fallout.

“You don’t spend $300 million buying a label that she’s on unless you’re excited at the opportunity to work with her,” he said. “I will never truly understand that situation. ” Braun said the pair had only one meaningful interaction before the deal, recalling that Swift once invited him to a private party.

“To this day, I wish her nothing but the best,” he said. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, 54, is now a grandfather of two. Duffy’s eldest daughter of his nine children with wife,host Rachel Campos-Duffy, Evita Duffy-Alfonso, 26, announced that she had given birth to a baby girl.

“Obsessed,” she wrote on X, attaching pictures of herself and her child. Duffy-Alfonso’s youngest sister, Valentina Stella Maris Duffy, seven, is now an aunt to two nieces. Duffy’s eldest son, Xavier Jack Duffy, 24, and his wife, Kaylinn, welcomed their child, Lourdes, in 2024. During Duffy-Alfonso’s pregnancy, she went viral for her TSA-related meltdown afterat an airport, claiming that the radiation would impact the fetus, prompting her to call TSA an “unconstitutional” agency after receiving the pat-down she requested.

Her husband, Michael Alfonso, 26, is running for Congress as a Trump-endorsed Republican in the Wisconsin House seat her father once held.selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.are made for people who want to experience THC’s uplifting effects without the heavy-handedness that comes with traditional edibles like gummies, baked goods, and even beverages.

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Malibu-based Beau D., which launched in 2020 selling luxury men’s grooming products, including a lip balm and a $56 “D. Cream,” has sued Pitt’s skincare line, Beau Domaine, according to AirMail. The company argues the names are confusingly similar and claims Pitt’s team only adopted the Beau Domaine branding last year after previously operating under the name Le Domaine.

According to the lawsuit, Beau D. — founded by a former Men’s Vogue and Teen Vogue staffer — attempted to settle the dispute privately on three separate occasions before filing suit in California. The complaint accuses Pitt’s company of false designation of origin and unfair competition under state business law. Beau D., whose website features a sperm-shaped cursor, is seeking more than $75,000 in damages and wants Pitt’s company barred from using the Beau Domaine name.

The Daily Beast has contacted Beau Domaine for comment. New York Knicks legend Bill Bradley has offered a word of caution to President Donald Trump about his planned attendance at the upcoming NBA finals.

“It’s a free country… but to me, he’s not going to be the center of attention. The center of attention will be the Knicks,” Bradley, 82, who served as a Democratic New Jersey senator from 1979 to 1997, said in an interview with TMZ Sports. The 6-foot-5 Hall of Famer was a star forward for the Knicks during their 1970 and 1973 NBA title seasons, the only two championships in franchise history.

The team is heading back to the finals on June 3 for the first time since the 1998-99 season, and Trump said at a Cabinet meeting Wednesday that he is planning to attend a game.

“Quite frankly… I don’t give a s--t what he does,” Bradley said of Trump. “What I care about is what the team does. ”selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.has built a name for itself with innovative tablets that cut out distracting apps and focus on productivity.

In fact,found that users experience 35 percent less stress and 20 percent more focus when using a paper tablet compared with working on a PC. Today, the brand is unveiling a new offering—theis a marked improvement in every way. The battery is longer lasting , it features a crisper black-and-white canvas display, and it is 50 percent faster than the Remarkable 2. Like its predecessor, writing on the.

It feels just like writing on paper with the digital ink appearing in as little as 21 milliseconds—faster than the blink of an eye.can be used as a ballpoint pen, pencil, or even highlighter. Plus, since the tablet is held together with screws and snaps, not glue, repairs aren’t a headache for professionals.for that. Want a notebook with ruled lines? There’s a template for that, too.

You can even connect with productivity apps like Outlook, Slack, Google Drive, and OneDrive to pick up writing on your laptop. Whether you’re using it for work, school, or just as a journal, theMONTREAL, CANADA- CIRCA 1980: Claude Lemieux #32 of the Montreal Canadiens poses for a photo Circa 1980 at the Montreal Forum in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Iconic NHL champion Claude Lemieux has died at age 60.

The NHL Alumni Association announced Lemieux’s death on Thursday but did not share any details about how he died. However, TMZ reported that he died via suicide. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office told The Athletic that deputies were called to respond to a suicide attempt at a furniture showroom owned by Lemieux and his wife.

However, they refused to say whether this involved Lemieux. Those who knew him celebrated his legacy on the ice.

“A fierce competitor who rose to the occasion in big moments, Claude was a relentless, courageous, and tenacious player who led the team to the highest honors,” Geoff Molson, owner and CEO of Groupe CH, said in a statement. The legendary player had a long NHL career, winning four Stanley Cups: two with the New Jersey Devils, one with the Colorado Avalanche, and another with the Montreal Canadiens.

He also won the 1995 Conn Smythe Trophy, awarded each year to the MVP of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Lemieux set many records during his 21-year career and 1,215 regular-season games, including 80 playoff goals, which place him in the top 10 in NHL history. His rough play also helped him set records; his 529 penalty minutes rank third all-time in the NHL.

Lemieux remained involved in the NHL world after retiring as a competitor in 2009, becoming a player agent. He was last seen on Monday at Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final, when he carried the torch at the start of the game. He is survived by his wife, Deborah, and four children. If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.

Céline Dion attends the"I Am: Celine Dion" New York special screening at Alice Tully Hall on June 17, 2024, in New York City.based on the iconic singer’s formative years in Quebec as she rose to fame. The show, produced by Céline’s brother Jacques Dion with Zoë Green as showrunner, will focus especially on Céline’s relationships with her mother, Thérése Dion, and her 13 siblings.

The series is based on a book about the “My Heart Will Go On” singer, written by Céline’s nephew and Jacques’ son, Jimmy Dion, called.

“This series represents something deeply meaningful for our family, as it captures the spirit, struggles, and love that defined our upbringing,” Jacques told Deadline on Thursday. “We are proud to finally share this story with the world in a way that feels true to who we are. ” The “Queen of Power Ballads” has faced a tough few years prior to the announcement, having to cancel her 2022 world tour after being diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease.

She’s been making a comeback this year, havingAn American vlogger arrested after leaving a can of Diet Coke for an isolated tribe has broken his silence. Mykhailo Viktorovych Polyakov, 25, was arrested in March last year after entering the prohibited territory of North Sentinel Island, where access is banned within three miles. The island, part of India’s Andaman and Nicobar Islands, is home to a tribe that has been isolated for thousands of years.

Indian police said he spent about an hour on the island as part of a YouTube stunt, using a whistle to attract attention from members of the Sentinelese tribe, but received no response. He later left a can of Diet Coke and a coconut as offerings. Polyakov posted previously unseen footage of the trip on Friday.

He said he wanted to “say hello” and give them Coke to “transport them thousands of years into the future” and “give them a gift that is representative of our civilization. ” He was accused of endangering the tribe through disease exposure. He later told Dutch media that he did not intend to make direct contact.

“You can’t catch diseases simply by looking at each other,” he said.actor revealed to Variety that he officially took his stage name—Nicolas Cage—last year, abandoning his birth name Nicolas Kim Coppola. The 62-year-old Oscar winner revealed the alteration on Wednesday, saying, “I am Nick Cage. I changed my name legally last year. I’m Nick Cage in life, and I’m Nick Cage on camera.

‘Tis better to be the patriarch of my own little family than the clown cousin on the margins of someone else’s, so I decided I’m going to bring it on and be ‘Cage. ’” As for Nicolas or Nick?

“I’m both! I think people know me as both. ” “I thought, well, I’ll keep the name ‘Nicolas’ because my father named me Nicolas—with French spelling, which has always frustrated me, because everyone adds an ‘h,’” Thestar said of his father, August Coppola.

“I don’t know why he gave me the French spelling! But he did. ” He is the nephew of legendaryfilmmaker Francis Ford Coppola, and said people would approach him and say, “‘I love the smell of Nicolas in the morning. ’” “I decided, I don’t need this, and I changed it to Cage,” he previously toldAll products are selected independently by The Looker’s editors.

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 05: Sugar Ray Leonard and Daniel Leonard attend the Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala 2024 at JW Marriott LA Live on October 05, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Sugar Ray Leonard accused his son, Daniel Leonard, of being a danger to their family in a shocking request for a restraining order following the 25-year-old’s arrest last week.

In the handwritten request, Leonard alleges that Daniel has been a drug addict for nearly a decade. He claims that his wife, Bernadette, and his daughter, Camile, are “extremely afraid” due to Daniel’s “cold” behavior.

“I love my son but he has become a danger not only himself but to his family! ” Leonard, 70, writes emphatically in the request.

“He has overdosed 4 times. They had to bring him back to life 2 times at the hospital! He has stolen extreme amounts of money valuable items! He steals every day for years!

” According to the request, Daniel had a physical altercation with his father that got “ugly” on May 19 at their Pacific Palisades residence. Daniel was removed from the home by police and issued a temporary restraining order. Leonard’s youngest son returned on May 20 and was arrested early that morning for allegedly violating the order.

The current request for a more permanent restraining order asks a judge to order Daniel to stay at least 100 yards away from Leonard, his home, his job, his vehicle, and his wife and daughter. A judge granted most of Leonard’s request, but has asked for more information to add his daughter as a protected party.

Daniel was released from jail on May 22 and is set to attend a hearing on June 25 regarding his alleged violation of a restraining order. Bruce Willis and Demi Moore’s daughter has accused her ex-fiancé of “incessant domestic violence” and hours-long “emotional abuse” in a bitter court fight over custody of their 3-year-old daughter.

Rumer Willis filed bombshell court documents accusing musician Derek Richard Thomas of a “persistent pattern” of “insane emotional abuse” before their 2024 split, according to Us Weekly. The filings emerged as the former couple battle over custody and visitation rights for their daughter, Louetta. Willis alleged Thomas’ behavior became increasingly “erratic and bizarre” after Louetta’s birth in April 2023.

“I was constantly trying to keep the peace and walk on eggshells,” she claimed, adding that Thomas would launch into “prolonged circular verbal attacks” lasting “over six hours at a time on what became a daily basis. ” She also alleged he became paranoid that she and her mother were “plotting to take Louetta away from him.

” Willis said the environment left Louetta “traumatized” and “crying a lot,” and asked the court to deny Thomas overnight visits without further evaluation. Thomas denied the allegations, saying, “I have committed no acts of domestic violence in any form. ” His lawyer has been contacted for additional comment.





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