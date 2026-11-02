Sydney Sweeney's Anyone But You Climbs HBO Max Charts

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell star in the romantic comedy that has reached number six on HBO Max, proving its enduring appeal since its theatrical release.

Sydney Sweeney has successfully transitioned from prestige television roles to becoming a major box office draw, a trajectory defined by her strategic selection of projects. Her career momentum reached a significant peak with the release of the romantic comedy " Anyone But You," which served as the definitive catalyst for her status as a legitimate leading lady. This film not only elevated her profile but also established her co-star, Glen Powell, as a major Hollywood star in his own right.

Chart Success Driven By Audience Demand

The movie has officially climbed to number six on the list of most-watched films on HBO Max in the United States, according to data provided by FlixPatrol. This ranking demonstrates that audience interest in the film remains strong well after its initial theatrical run. Viewers continue to engage with the story, validating the production team's decision to bring this specific type of romantic comedy back to mainstream screens.

Also read Sydney Sweeney’s 10-Part Euphoria Forerunner On Netflix Is The Better Show

Financial Triumph Over Modest Budget

"Anyone But You" stands as one of the most successful romantic comedy stories in recent years, achieving remarkable financial results. The film earned approximately $220 million worldwide against a reported production budget of just $25 million. This massive return on investment highlights a clear market appetite for unapologetically romantic narratives that had seemingly been overlooked by Hollywood studios in previous years.

Shakespearean Roots Meet Modern Dating

Directed by Will Gluck, who previously helmed the hit film "Easy A," the project is loosely inspired by William Shakespeare's play "Much Ado About Nothing." However, the adaptation reimagines the classic plot through a modern lens, focusing on millennial dating dynamics. The narrative transforms the source material into a contemporary exploration of what happens when a worst-case scenario from a one-night stand leads to unexpected complications.

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Plot Dynamics And Character Chemistry

The story follows Bea and Ben, two visually striking individuals who appear to be the perfect couple despite their conflicting personalities. After an amazing first date, a sudden incident causes their fiery attraction to turn cold, creating a barrier between them. Their paths cross again unexpectedly at a destination wedding in Australia, forcing them into close proximity once more.

Strategic Partnership In Public Eye

Faced with the need to navigate the social situation at the Australian wedding, Bea and Ben make a calculated decision to pretend to be a couple. This arrangement allows them to present a united front to other guests while managing their unresolved personal history. The premise relies on the tension between their public facade and private animosity, driving the comedic and romantic elements of the plot forward.