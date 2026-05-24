Sydney Sweeney's Americana Movie Lands on Hulu Ahead of Streaming Debut – No Negative Reviews

Sydney Sweeney's Americana movie, an R-rated crime story, is set to make its streaming debut on Hulu (via Disney+) on June 26, following a theatrical release in August 2025. The movie, directed by Tony Tost and starring Sweeney as Penny Jo Poplin, received mixed reviews but was a commercial failure at the box office.

One of the R-rated films with Sydney Sweeney is finally about to get a streaming home. As Sweeney's roles in TV shows have kept her busy, the Hollywood star has also expanded her movie credits over the last few years.

One of her other projects, Americana, which opened in theaters on August 15, 2025, could potentially be climbing the streaming charts in the near future. The R-rated entry will officially be landing on Hulu (via Disney+) as of June 26. The crime story was directed and written by Tony Tost, and stars Sweeney as Penny Jo Poplin. While it had its theatrical release in August 2025, Americana made its initial debut at the SXSW festival back in 2023.

Sweeney starred alongside Paul Walter Hauser, Halsey, Zahn McClarnon, and Eric Dane. While receiving decent critical reception from audiences and the press, the same can't be said about its commercial results. The Madame Web star's gritty Western entry only grossed $500,000 at the box office after being produced on a reported $9 million budget





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Sydney Sweeney Americana Hulu Disney+ Theater Streaming Critics Commercial Success

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