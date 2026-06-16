Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle Jeans Ad Sparks Backlash; Amanda Seyfried Offers Support

An analysis of the controversy surrounding Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle jeans campaign and the supportive response from co-star Amanda Seyfried during their film promotion.

The controversy originated from a 2025 denim campaign by American Eagle featuring actress Sydney Sweeney . The campaign slogan, " Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans," sparked significant online backlash.

Critics argued that the phrase played on the similarity between "jeans" and "genes," potentially promoting unhealthy beauty standards or celebrating "good genes.

" Sweeney defended the ad, stating it was solely about jeans and not genetics, emphasizing her personal love for wearing jeans daily. Amidst the backlash, actress Amanda Seyfried, who was promoting her film "The Housemaid" alongside Sweeney, expressed empathy for her co-star. Seyfried described the press tour as enjoyable but acknowledged the difficulty Sweeney faced, noting she supported her through fun gestures like birthday gifts rather than discussing the controversy directly.

Seyfried emphasized she avoided making herself a "source of anything" unless Sweeney wanted to talk. The incident highlights the intense scrutiny celebrities face and the delicate balance between marketing, public perception, and personal boundaries in the age of social media. Additional context includes Sweeney's presence at high-profile events like the NBA Finals with Taylor Swift, and unrelated pop culture snippets about Spider-Man, Netflix content, and other celebrity news, which are peripheral to the core controversy





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Sydney Sweeney American Eagle Jeans Ad Controversy Amanda Seyfried The Housemaid Social Media Backlash Beauty Standards Celebrity Empathy

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