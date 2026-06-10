Sydney Sweeney Reveals Whether She Would Ever Follow Her Character's Path by Joining OnlyFans

Sydney Sweeney has weighed in on her headline-grabbing Euphoria storyline and revealed whether she would ever follow her character's path by joining OnlyFans. The actress, 28, made it clear that Cassie's views and choices don't reflect her own.

Sydney Sweeney has weighed in on her headline-grabbing Euphoria storyline and revealed whether she would ever follow her character's path by joining OnlyFans. The actress, 28, made it clear that Cassie's views and choices don't reflect her own.

Speaking about the show's creator, Sam Levinson, 41, with Vanity Fair, she said: 'He sent me all the scripts and it already had all of Cassie's scenes in it, the OnlyFan scenes, and he called me afterwards, and he was talking about it, and we talking through it all.

' 'He asked me how I felt about it, and I told him, I'm playing a character. Do I agree with all of Cassie's decisions? Would I personally make these choices? No, of course not.

' 'But I'm an actor and that's my job and this is Cassie's life and to be able to do her justice and play her how she's to be played is to bring Sam's vision to life and to play Cassie in the most vulnerable and insane way possible. ' Sydney Sweeney has weighed in on her headline-grabbing Euphoria storyline and revealed whether she would ever follow her character's path by joining OnlyFans.

From the very beginning, you can see that Cassie has this need to be loved. She has a need to be validated by other people. She doesn't know how to love herself unless someone else loves her. Sweeney added that she understood how Levinson 'got her to where she was in season 3.

' Read More Euphoria creator says Sydney Sweeney FORCED him to keep her nude scenes in show's final season. I think she was more excited by the idea of all these people loving her and knowing who she is and feeling like her world isn't small. Earlier this week Levinson defended himself against fan backlash over the shockingly sexualized direction Sweeney's character took.

Fans were outraged to see the actress perform nude in numerous scenes after her character Cassie started a new career as an OnlyFans model to make money while her husband Nate (Jacob Elordi) was brutalized by loan sharks. But according to Levinson, who wrote and directed all eight episodes of the third and final season, it was Sweeney who practically forced him to include copious nudity for her character.

During an appearance on Sunday's episode of the New York Times' Popcast - which was released shortly after the Euphoria finale aired - Levinson said that he had initially considered a version of the season that was more tasteful and minimized nude scenes for Cassie. After co-host Joe Coscarelli referenced the shocking intro to this season's fifth episode, which featured a bizarre montage of Sydney performing nude fetish scenes for her fans, Levinson replied, Well, it's funny.

When I first wrote it, I thought, Well, maybe we shoot all of this and we don't have any nudity. I was talking to her, and you know, Maybe there's ways to shoot around certain things? After her character Cassie Howard turned to sex work on the subscription platform in the show's third season, some viewers slammed the plotline as a 'humiliation ritual.

' Do I agree with all of Cassie's decisions? Would I personally make these choices? No, of course not, she told Vanity Fair when speaking about her character's OnlyFan scenes. Earlier this week the show's creator, Sam Levinson, 41, defended himself against fan backlash over the shockingly sexualized direction Sweeney's character took.

According to Levinson, it was Sweeney who practically forced him to include copious nudity for her character; Sweeney is pictured on Euphoria. According to the writer and director - who is the son of iconic filmmaker Barry Levinson - Sweeney put her foot down after he tried to chicken out. She looked at me, and she was like, Are you kidding? It's like, I'm playing an OnlyFans model.

You're telling me you're going to, like, skirt around it? And I was like, Yeah, OK, it's a fair point, he added. So there's always a discussion of what works best for the character. Levinson went on to praise Sweeney as a 'totally fearless actor' and said she was 'wonderfully professional' and 'show up game every day' to set.

I adore working with her, because there's such a flexibility in terms of the performance, he continued. Ahead of Euphoria's shocking finale, Sweeney had a sharp retort of her own for critics who have slammed her raunchy scenes in season three. The actress took to Instagram on Sunday to share a series of behind-the-scenes photos as she bid farewell to her role as Cassie.

One photo showed her with a yellow python draped around her nearly nude body during a strip club scene, while another saw her put her pole skills on full display, hanging upside down in a daring pose





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