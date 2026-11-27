Sydney Sweeney launches new Syrn lingerie on Black Friday while facing rumors of becoming the next Bond girl, endorsed by Trina Parks and linked to Jeff Bezos.

Actress Sydney Sweeney unveiled new lingerie from her brand Syrn on Black Friday, sparking fresh speculation about her potential casting as the next James Bond girl. The Euphoria star, 29, shared images from a provocative holiday photoshoot that highlighted her figure and promoted the latest release from her underwear label.

Sydney Sweeney Syrn Brand Launch Details

Sweeney utilized her Instagram platform to announce the early release of the final two Syrn holiday collections, stating the drops were happening over the weekend. She accompanied the announcement with images of herself wearing semi-sheer white lace lingerie paired with heels, exuding a bridal chic aesthetic. The post also featured shots of the actress in gothic black lace bras and stockings, showcasing her toned midriff and legs while describing the themes as naughty or nice.

Also read Amazon MGM Studios Names Robert Pattinson as the Next James Bond Actor

Trina Parks Endorsement for Bond Role

Rumors suggesting Sweeney is a top contender for the role opposite newly announced 007 Robert Pattinson have gained traction following comments from Trina Parks. Parks, who made history as the first African American actress to play a Bond girl in the 1971 film Diamonds Are Forever, recently stated she believes Sweeney would be wonderful in the part. She emphasized that modern Bond films require a woman with ownership over her sexuality and independent character traits.

Industry Speculation and Jeff Bezos Connection

The speculation surrounding Sweeney and the James Bond franchise intensified last year when she attended the wedding of Amazon boss Jeff Bezos. Bezos, whose company acquired the rights to the spy franchise earlier this year, is reportedly pushing for Sweeney to play Bond's love interest. Sources indicate that Bezos has invested a portion of his fortune into an upcoming lingerie range specifically for the actress, deepening the connection between her brand and the cinematic universe.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sweeney Response to James Bond Rumors

When asked about the persistent rumors in an interview with Variety, Sweeney declined to confirm or deny her interest in the franchise. She paused before responding, noting that she is a huge fan of the series but remains uncertain about the future direction of the films. Sweeney stated that her decision would ultimately depend on the script, highlighting her focus on quality material rather than franchise fame.

Future of the James Bond Franchise

The James Bond series is undergoing a major transition with Robert Pattinson set to take over the iconic role from Daniel Craig. Amazon has announced that the next film will be directed by Villeneuve, known for his work on Dune. The studio aims to modernize the franchise while maintaining its classic appeal, a goal that has led to intense scrutiny of potential cast members for the next Bond girl role.