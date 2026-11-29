Sydney Sweeney Pairs Red-Hot Cutout Lingerie With Icy Gothic Makeup and Bridal Veil
She put a NSFW twist on ‘Corpse Bride.’
actress revealed she was dropping her last two Syrn holiday lingerie collections early the day after Thanksgiving.just in time for the holidays. In a photo dump shared on November 27, the Syrn founder stripped down to her underwear while Sydney Sweeney shows off gothic Tim Burton-inspired makeup for her holiday Syrn collectionCredit: Instagram/Sydney Sweeneyactress decked herself out with red bows while recreating Tim Burton’s spooky classic.
Sweeney could be seen silhouetted against a glowing moon-like backdrop while wearing a plunging red bra that featured cup cutouts and was trimmed with red lace. Sydney Sweeney holds a plate of ice cream behind the scenes of a Syrn photoshootCredit: Instagram/Sydney Sweeney She complemented it with matching red lace underwear, which were tied at each hip with a large satin bow.
She kept the aesthetic going with a red bow garter belt around her waist and sheer red thigh-high tights that were embellished with bows on each thigh. Sydney Sweeney dressed up as Cindy Lou Who for Syrn holiday campaignCredit: Instagram/Sydney Sweeney Sweeney embraced an undead bride look for her glam, styling a white tulle veil attached to a bedazzled white headband over her sleek long blonde hair.
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