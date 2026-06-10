Sydney Sweeney on Euphoria Role, Acting Freedom and Future Creative Ambitions

Sydney Sweeney opens up about the liberating experience of playing Cassie on Euphoria, the unpredictable nature of filming with Sam Levinson, and her aspirations to direct as her career progresses.

In a recent interview, Sydney Sweeney discussed her experience playing Cassie on Euphoria and the impact the role has had on her approach to acting.

She revealed that while she had an initial idea of her character's journey, the specifics remained unclear until she received the scripts. Sweeney described Cassie as a challenging part that tested her acting abilities, yet she found the process incredibly freeing. She recounted how director Sam Levinson would encourage unconventional takes, pushing her to explore a wilder, rule-breaking version of Cassie that transformed her performance. This sense of freedom is something she intends to carry into future roles.

Sweeney also expressed a growing interest in producing and directing as her career evolves, noting that directing would be a welcome challenge. At 28, she emphasized that none of her characters resemble her real-life personality, stressing that playing herself would not be enjoyable.

Meanwhile, all eight episodes of Euphoria Season 3 are now streaming on HBO Max, featuring a cast that includes Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Alexa Demie, Hunter Schafer, Maude Apatow, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Martha Kelly, Chloe Cherry, and Toby Wallace





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Sydney Sweeney Euphoria Cassie Sam Levinson Acting Interview HBO Max Zendaya Directing Producing

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