Sydney Sweeney on Backlash, Acting Roles and Her Inner Femme Fatale

Actress Sydney Sweeney opens up about her acting roles, the backlash she faced in 2025, and her approach to handling criticism.

in a profile published on Monday, June 15.

“We worked really hard and she seemed to be having fun, but I also understood that probably it can’t be f***ing easy, where she found herself… I have heard her stand up for herself, but I think she found herself between a rock and a hard place. ”centers around Nina hiring live-in housekeeper Millie . Millie quickly discovers that Nina’s seemingly perfect house she was hired to clean isn’t what she was imagining.

When asked how she provided support to Sweeney amid the height of the backlash, Seyfried replied, “I’m just there. ”Sydney Sweeney is embracing her inner femme fatale. Sweeney, 28, opened up about the acting roles she accepts and being cast as one of Hollywood’s leading bombshells while chatting with Variety in an interview published on Monday, October 27.

“I play a lot of very divisive characters, and I think that a lot of people “I don’t talk to her about it unless she wants to talk about it,” Seyfried continued. “I don’t want to be a source of anything, but whatever you need. You need some fun, you need to laugh, you need cake with me? That’s fine… at the same time, I’m like, ‘We’ve got to promote this movie and I can be a safe space.

’”, Seyfried shared that her costar still made sure to think of her on her birthday, which falls on December 3.

“She brought me all these cupcakes from Magnolia Bakery and gave me this most beautiful bracelet,” she said. Sweeney faced backlash in 2025 when she was featured as part of American Eagle’s denim campaign that featured the tagline,The ad, which seemingly played on the words “jean” and “gene,” sparked outrage on social media that Sweeney and the brand were promoting eugenics. Sydney Sweeney seems to be everywhere fans look these days — but according to the actress, not everything is what it seems. Sweeney, 28, has played glamorous roles, sexy love interests and daring TV darlings, but the complex portrayal of real-life boxer Christy Salters Martin in 2025’s Christy is one that spoke most to who A brand spokesperson responded to pushback surrounding the ad last August, noting the campaign “is and always was about the jeans. Her jeans. Her story.

We’ll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way. Great jeans look good on everyone. ”at the time.

“I mean, the reaction definitely was a surprise, but I love jeans. All I wear are jeans. I’m literally in jeans and a T-shirt every day of my life. ” When asked if there was “something that to say about the ad itself,” Sweeney replied, “I think that when I have an issue that I want to speak about, people will hear. ”Bunnie Xo Slammed Split Rumors Before Jelly Roll Filed for Divorce





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