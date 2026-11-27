Sydney Sweeney showcases her holiday lingerie collection and discusses upcoming film roles including The Housemaid sequel and The Mechanic. Learn more about her festive fashion and career updates.

Actress Sydney Sweeney has unveiled a new festive fashion initiative that blends holiday cheer with bold lingerie designs. The star recently shared a series of captivating photos and videos on Instagram, promoting her latest holiday campaign. This release marks the launch of the final two collections from her brand, SYRN, made available for a limited window.

Sweeney Shares Exclusive Holiday Lingerie Looks

Sydney Sweeney posted a caption stating she was dropping the last two SYRN holiday collections early for the weekend only. She expressed her personal affection for the season, noting her love for the holidays as the inspiration for the shoot. The visuals showcase her in semi-sheer white lace lingerie while artificial snow falls around her. She is pictured lounging on a red-and-white blanket with bold red lipstick and a wavy half-up hairstyle.

Also read Sydney Sweeney Promotes Syrn Lingerie Amid Bond Girl Speculation

Film Inspired Nightmares and Christmas Classics

The campaign also features darker aesthetics inspired by classic and holiday horror films. One outfit draws from The Nightmare Before Christmas, where Sweeney wears black lace lingerie, leather gloves, thigh-high stockings, and dark lipstick. She poses against a blue-lit moon backdrop to enhance the moody atmosphere. Another look features red lingerie styled to resemble gift-wrapping ribbons, completed by a white veil.

Future Roles and The Housemaid Sequel Details

Beyond fashion, Sweeney is preparing for significant film roles in upcoming projects. She will return as Millie Calloway in the sequel to The Housemaid. Paul Feig is directing the film, which also stars Kirsten Dunst. The plot follows Millie taking a housekeeping job for a woman she is never allowed to see. The movie is based on a bestselling novel by Freida McFadden.

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Box Office Date and The Mechanic Production Status

The Housemaid sequel has a confirmed theatrical release date of December 17, 2027. Sweeney is also starring in The Mechanic alongside Noah Centineo. Directed by Jim Mickle, this science-fiction film follows rival mech pilots fighting on opposite sides of a decades-long war. The project is currently in post-production with no official release date announced by Netflix yet.

Undine Spragg Adaptation and Career Timeline

Sweeney is also attached to a film adaptation of Edith Wharton's novel, directed by Josie Rourke. The story follows Undine Spragg, a woman seeking social status in New York. No release date has been announced for this drama yet. Her recent work continues to highlight her versatility across romance, thriller, and sci-fi genres.