The actress wore a duo of silky and lace looks from her brand, Syrn, with some spooky makeup.

sydney_sweeney/Instagramsydney_sweeney/Instagram“Dear Santa…I want a body like Syd for Christmas 😂❤️🔥,” commented one fan on the new post. Another said, “All I want for Christmas is you Sydney.

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