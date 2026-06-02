Sydney Sweeney Fueled Rumors of Lingering Feud with Euphoria Co-Star Zendaya

Actress Sydney Sweeney has again fueled rumors of her lingering feud with Euphoria co-star Zendaya, by refusing to include her in her round up of the final season. The actress took to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes photos as she bid farewell to her role as Cassie Howard, whose controversial turn as an OnlyFans star has divided viewers in the show's last season. Sydney's politics have also added to online divisions amid backlash over her public profile and brand campaigns. In January, she pushed back against attempts to label her politically, saying she had been unfairly turned into a symbol in a wider culture war.

Sydney Sweeney has again fueled rumors of her lingering feud with Euphoria co-star Zendaya , by refusing to include her in her round up of the final season.

The actress took to Instagram on Sunday to share a series of behind-the-scenes photos as she bid farewell to her role as Cassie Howard, whose controversial turn as an OnlyFans star has divided viewers in the show's last season. Among the photos, Sydney posted a slew of snaps with her co-stars including on-screen husband Jacob Elordi, Alexa Demie and the late Eric Dane.

Notably absent from the tribute post was Zendaya, with Euphoria fans posting about the latter's continued stance to distance herself from this season and declaring it's more evidence that those two ain't friends. Whispers of a feud between Sydney and Zendaya have circulated for years, fueled by online speculation around Sweeney's alleged interest in Zendaya's partner Tom Holland. It was previously reported that Sydney, 28, had liked Twitter posts calling Tom hot while sources claimed there were tensions way back.

It was an open secret that Sydney had the hots for Tom and was flirty with him when he would come to set.

Notably absent from the tribute post was Zendaya, with Euphoria fans posting about the latter's continued stance to distance herself from this season; Zendaya pictured at the season three premiere in April. Meanwhile at the season three premiere, social media erupted with claims the pair had appeared to avoid each other on the red carpet, further intensifying the chatter. Zendaya is said to have arrived an hour late to the premiere in the ultimate power move to keep her distance.

Social media was set alight with response to the alleged snub, as a video circulated showing Zendaya chatting warmly with Hunter Schafer, while ignoring Sydney. After the premiere, a wave of additional clips resurfaced online, with viewers claiming they showed the pair deliberately avoiding each other. One observer wrote Zendaya showed up and immediately got back in her car, to which a fellow fan replied so she wasn't playing about not doing press with sydney sweeney lmaoooo.

Speculation intensified earlier this year when Sydney was notably absent from the current season's cast photo, with a source later claiming she was filming a scene at the time it was taken. Sydney's politics have also added to online divisions amid backlash over her public profile and brand campaigns. In January, she pushed back against attempts to label her politically, saying she had been unfairly turned into a symbol in a wider culture war.

Sharing a number of behind the scenes photos, Sydney posted a slew of snaps with her co-stars including on-screen husband Jacob Elordi, The actress took to Instagram on Sunday to share a series of behind-the-scenes photos as she bid farewell to her role as Cassie Howard. She said she had never set out to discuss politics publicly, adding that she felt increasingly boxed in by outside interpretations of who she is. I've never been here to talk about politics.

I've always been here to make art, so this is just not a conversation I want to be at the forefront of she said. I think because of that, people want to take it even further and use me as their own pawn, she added. Sydney also reflected on the difficulty of correcting public narratives, saying there was often no winning once perceptions had taken hold. I haven't figured it out.

I'm not a hateful person. If I say that's not true, they'll come at me like you're just saying that to look better. There's no winning. There's never any winning.

She added I just have to continue being who I am, because I know who I am. I can't make everyone love me. I know what I stand for.

Meanwhile, Zendaya has made her stance on Donald Trump clear in the past, sharing a 2020 Instagram post on voting rights captioned Vote this MF out





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