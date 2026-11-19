Sydney Sweeney is currently filming The Housemaid's Secret sequel in Jersey City, New Jersey. Photos reveal her taking breaks with her German Shepherd Sully Bear during production.

Actress Sydney Sweeney was recently photographed enjoying a quiet moment with her German Shepherd, Sully Bear, on the set of her upcoming film The Housemaid's Secret in Jersey City, New Jersey. The images capture the star taking a break from filming activities on November 18, 2026, highlighting the close bond she shares with her pet. The sighting offers a rare glimpse behind the scenes of the psychological thriller production, where Sweeney is seen dressed casually in a dark jacket and jeans. She appears relaxed and happy as she sits on the steps of a nearby brick building, hugging Sully Bear and taking selfies with her four-legged companion. This public appearance of her pet underscores the significant role Sully Bear plays in Sweeney's daily life and routine.

The Housemaid's Secret Film Details

The Housemaid's Secret serves as the highly anticipated sequel to the successful 2025 release The Housemaid, which also features Sydney Sweeney in a leading role. The new project is adapted from the 2023 novel by author Freida McFadden and continues the narrative arc of the character Millie Calloway. Paul Feig is directing the upcoming psychological thriller, bringing his distinct style to the genre. The film is scheduled for theatrical release on December 17, 2027, marking a significant date in the franchise timeline. Sydney Sweeney will return to portray Millie, maintaining continuity with the previous installment and ensuring the storyline progresses seamlessly for the audience.

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Sydney Sweeney and Sully Bear History

Sydney Sweeney has a well-documented history of sharing her life with her German Shepherd, Sully Bear, on social media platforms. She first introduced the puppy to the public in April 2025 through a series of photographs that garnered significant attention from fans and media outlets alike. In that earlier post, she affectionately referred to Sully Bear as her new companion, describing their relationship with warmth and humor. She detailed how the puppy had quickly become an integral part of her world, serving as her set best friend, bowling partner, and travel companion. The affectionate nickname Sully Bear reflects the deep connection the actress has formed with the dog since bringing him home two weeks prior to that announcement.

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Starring Cast and Production Crew

The cast for The Housemaid's Secret features a prominent ensemble of talented actors alongside Sydney Sweeney. Kirsten Dunst joins the project as Wendy Garrick, adding considerable star power to the production. Michele Morrone is set to play the role of Enzo, while Paul Anthony Kelly will portray Douglas Garrick. Brittany Snow is also included in the lineup, playing the character Marybeth. The presence of these established actors contributes to the anticipated quality and appeal of the sequel. The production team is working diligently to ensure the film meets the high standards set by its predecessor, leveraging the strong performances of the entire cast.

Real-World Impact and Future Outlook

The filming of The Housemaid's Secret in New Jersey has drawn local attention due to the high-profile nature of the production and its star. Fans of Sydney Sweeney and the original film are eagerly awaiting the release of new footage and updates regarding the storyline. The presence of Sully Bear on set has generated additional positive publicity, showcasing a more personal side of the actress. As production continues, the project remains on track for its scheduled December 17, 2027 release date. The combination of a compelling narrative, strong direction, and a star-studded cast positions the film for potential commercial and critical success in the upcoming years.