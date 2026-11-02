Sydney Sweeney Filming The Housemaid's Secret in NYC

Sydney Sweeney stars in The Housemaid's Secret with new set photos revealing co-star Stephen Kayln. Paul Feig directs the sequel arriving December 17 2027.

Sydney Sweeney is back in New York City for the production of The Housemaid's Secret. The sequel to the hit psychological thriller continues filming in the bustling metropolis. New images from the set reveal her character Millie Calloway interacting with a significant new ally.

Sequel Production Details and Cast

The Housemaid's Secret adapts the novel by Freida McFadden. Director Paul Feig returns to helm the project alongside Sweeney. The first film The Housemaid premiered in December 2025. It achieved massive commercial success by grossing four hundred million dollars worldwide.

Also read Sweeney and Morrone Reunite for The Housemaid Sequel in NYC

Critical and audience reception for the initial film was highly positive. The movie holds a Certified Fresh score of seventy-four percent on Rotten Tomatoes from critics. Audience scores on the platform are even higher at ninety-two percent.

New Co-Star and Character Dynamics

Production on the sequel began in mid-October. Fresh set photos show Sweeney shooting scenes with Stephen Kayln. Kayln joins the cast in the role of a character named Brock.

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The released images capture Millie Calloway and Brock on a city sidewalk. They appear to be engaged in a serious conversation initially. The atmosphere shifts as the two characters embrace physically.

One notable moment shows Brock placing a hand on Millie's neck. The pair then share a kiss during the scene. This visual evidence confirms the romantic or protective nature of their alliance in the plot.

Release Schedule and Future Plans

The Housemaid's Secret is scheduled for theatrical release on December 17 2027. The production continues to build anticipation for the follow-up. Fans are watching closely for further developments from the set.

The original film established a strong foundation for the franchise. The success has ensured that Sweeney and Feig remain attached to the project. The sequel aims to expand the narrative introduced in the first installment.

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Viewers can expect more updates as filming progresses in New York City. The addition of Stephen Kayln adds a new dynamic to the story. The relationship between Millie and Brock will be a key focus.

The psychological thriller genre has seen renewed interest following the first film. The high scores from audiences indicate strong demand for more content. The December 2027 release date gives the studio time to finalize production.