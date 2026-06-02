Sydney Sweeney Feud Rumours with Zendaya Intensify Over Missing Photos and Political Divide

Rumours of a rift between Sydney Sweeney and Zendaya have resurfaced following Sweeney's Instagram tribute to Euphoria co-stars that excluded Zendaya, amid longstanding speculation about personal tensions and political differences.

Sydney Sweeney has again fuelled rumours of a feud with Zendaya after she neglected to include images of her Euphoria co-star in an image round-up from the final series.

The actress shared a series of behind-the-scenes pictures on Instagram as she bid farewell to her role as Cassie Howard, whose controversial turn as an OnlyFans star has divided viewers in the latest season. Sydney's post included images of a number of her Euphoria co-stars including her on-screen husband Jacob Elordi, Alexa Demie and the late Eric Dane.

But Zendaya, 29, was notably absent from the tribute, with fans speculating that she has continued 'to distance herself from this season' and claiming it's clear that the two are not friends. Whispers of a feud between the pair have circulated for years, fuelled by online speculation around Sweeney's alleged interest in her co-star's partner Tom Holland. It was previously reported that Sydney, 28, had liked posts on X calling the Spider-Man actor 'hot'.

A source also claimed: 'There were tensions way back. It was an open secret that Sydney had the hots for Tom and was flirty with him when he would come to set.

' Sydney's well-known political views are said to have also caused divide, with the star earning the nickname 'MAGA Barbie'. Sydney Sweeney has again fuelled rumours of a feud with Zendaya after she neglected to include images of her Euphoria co-star in an image round-up from the final series Zendaya is said to have arrived an hour late to the Euphoria series three premiere to keep her distance from Sydney The pair also arrived separately to the premiere of the third series, with Zendaya reportedly turning up an hour later than her co-star.

The actress was also seen chatting warmly with Hunter Schafer while ignoring Sydney, fuelling rumours of a fued. Following the premiere a wave of additional clips resurfaced online, with viewers claiming they showed the stars deliberately avoiding each other. One observer wrote: 'Zendaya showed up and immediately got back in her car', to which a fellow fan replied: 'So she wasn't playing about not doing press with sydney sweeney lmaoooo'.

Speculation intensified earlier this year when Sydney was notably absent from the latest season's cast photo, with a source later claiming she was filming a scene at the time it was taken. Her politics have also added to online divisions following backlash over her public profile and brand campaigns.

In January she pushed back against attempts to label her politically and being pigeonholed as a 'MAGA Barbie,' saying she had been unfairly turned into a symbol in a wider culture war. Sydney's post included images of a number of her Euphoria co-stars including her on-screen husband Jacob Elordi The actress, pictured with co-star Alexa Demie, shared a series of behind-the-scenes pictures on Instagram as she bid farewell to her role as Cassie Howard Join the discussionHave you noticed any signs of tension between the Euphoria co-stars?

What's your view? Sydney said she had never set out to discuss politics publicly, adding that she felt increasingly boxed in by outside interpretations of who she is. She added: 'I've never been here to talk about politics. I've always been here to make art, so this is just not a conversation I want to be at the forefront of.

'I think because of that, people want to take it even further and use me as their own pawn. ' Sydney also reflected on the difficulty of correcting public narratives, saying there was often 'no winning' once perceptions had taken hold. 'I haven't figured it out. I'm not a hateful person. If I say





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Sydney Sweeney Zendaya Euphoria Feud Rumours Tom Holland Political Views MAGA Barbie Onlyfans Cassie Howard Instagram Premiere Tension

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