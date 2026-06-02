Sydney Sweeney Excludes Zendaya in Euphoria Farewell Post, Reigniting Feud Rumors

Sydney Sweeney's Instagram tribute to Euphoria's final series omitted Zendaya, sparking fresh speculation about a long-standing feud between the co-stars, compounded by past rumors about Tom Holland and political differences.

Sydney Sweeney has again fueled rumors of a lingering feud with Euphoria co-star Zendaya , after she posted a series of behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram to bid farewell to her role as Cassie Howard in the show's final series.

The images included several co-stars such as Jacob Elordi, Alexa Demie, and the late Eric Dane, but Zendaya was conspicuously absent. This omission has sparked fan speculation that Zendaya is deliberately distancing herself from the current season, reinforcing beliefs that the two actresses are not on friendly terms. Rumors of a rift between Sweeney and Zendaya have persisted for years, often amplified by online gossip about Sweeney's alleged interest in Zendaya's partner, Tom Holland.

Past reports claimed that Sweeney liked social media posts describing Holland as attractive, and a source stated there were tensions early on, with it being an open secret that Sweeney had a crush on Holland and was flirtatious with him on set. The season three premiere further intensified the chatter, as social media buzzed with claims that the pair avoided each other on the red carpet.

Zendaya reportedly arrived an hour late as a power move to keep her distance, and a video circulated showing her engaging warmly with Hunter Schafer while ignoring Sweeney. Additional clips resurfaced, with fans pointing out deliberate avoidance. One observer noted that Zendaya 'showed up and immediately got back in her car,' prompting replies like, 'So she wasn't playing about not doing press with Sydney Sweeney.

' Earlier this year, Sweeney was also missing from the season three cast photo, which a source attributed to her filming a scene at the time. Beyond the feud rumors, Sweeney has faced backlash over her political profile and brand campaigns. In January, she pushed back against being labeled politically, stating she never intended to become a symbol in a wider culture war. She expressed frustration over public interpretations, saying, 'I've never been here to talk about politics.

I've always been here to make art, so this is just not a conversation I want to be at the forefront of... I think because of that, people want to take it even further and use me as their own pawn.

' Sweeney reflected on the difficulty of correcting narratives, noting there's 'no winning' once perceptions solidify. 'If I say: "That's not true," they'll come at me like: "You're just saying that to look better. " There's never any winning. ' She added, 'I just have to continue being who I am, because I know who I am.

I can't make everyone love me.

' In contrast, Zendaya has been vocal about her political stance, previously sharing an Instagram post captioned 'Vote this MF out' regarding Donald Trump





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Sydney Sweeney Zendaya Euphoria Feud Rumors Tom Holland Instagram Red Carpet Politics Controversy

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