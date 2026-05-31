Sydney Sweeney cozies up to boyfriend Scooter Braun at black-tie event in New York City

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun were spotted together at a black-tie event in New York City, where they held hands and looked glamorous. Braun shared his thoughts about Sweeney's racy scenes in Euphoria during a podcast appearance, praising her 'incredible performance.' The couple's relationship is described as 'secure' and 'strong,' with Braun being supportive of Sweeney's career and proud of her accomplishments.

Sydney Sweeney cozied up to her boyfriend Scooter Braun while out in New York City on Saturday evening. The Euphoria star, 28, held hands with her music executive beau, 44, as they left a black-tie event held at the restaurant Daniel in the Upper East Side.

Sweeney looked glamorous in a low-cut, dark purple dress with frilly details and a black satin bow in the middle. The actress styled the figure-hugging dress with matching purple, suede pumps and carried a small, black leather purse. Her long, blonde hair was styled in bouncy, old Hollywood-inspired curls and she wore oval-shaped sunglasses over her blue eyes. As for the businessman, Braun looked dapper in a dark blue suit paired with a gray tie and glasses.

Just earlier this week, Braun shared his unfiltered thoughts about her racy scenes in the hit HBO series Euphoria during a rare podcast appearance. Sydney Sweeney cozied up to her boyfriend Scooter Braun while out in New York City on Saturday evening The Euphoria star, 28, held hands with her music executive beau, 44, as they left a black-tie event held at the restaurant Daniel in the Upper East Side This comes after critics theorized that her increasingly racy scenes risk derailing her career.

He spoke about his girlfriend's X-rated scenes during a recent podcast appearance and confirmed he has been watching the final season of the drama series.

'I'm catching it,' he said on Thursday's episode of Second Thought with Suzy Weiss and The Free Press. Sydney Sweeney goes completely TOPLESS again in wild Euphoria tryst Without naming his girlfriend, he coyly said he's a fan of her 'incredible performance.

' 'I'm biased, I like it. I think there's been an incredible performance by a certain actress,' Braun said as he praised her acting chops. Viewers of the Sam Levinson-created show have seen the blonde bombshell at her most provocative in season three as she depicts an adult content creator while playing Cassie Howard. A recent episode showed Howard almost completely nude and wrangling with a yellow python.

A source previously told Page Six: 'Scooter has absolutely no issue with Sydney's more provocative scenes in Euphoria or any of the work she does as an actress. Sweeney looked glamorous in a low-cut, dark purple dress with frilly details and a black satin bow in the middle The semi-retired music executive, 44, sported a navy blue suit and tie for the black-tie event.

They held hands and stayed close to each other while leaving the building and heading out Sweeney kept her head down and sported retro-inspired sunglasses as she followed closely beside Braun Sweeney and Braun looked stern during their outing 'He fully understands that it's part of her job and respects how dedicated she is to her craft.

' The insider insisted that their relationship is strong, and Braun is supportive of her nearly nude and risqué scenes. The former tour manager gushed about his romance with the SYRN lingerie designer on Second Thought, describing their relationship as 'one of the biggest surprises ever.

' The couple were first romantically linked in June 2025 after they were seen together at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's Venice wedding. Braun said part of how he defines 'self-worth' is through his relationship. He told Weiss: 'I've met an extraordinary woman who is kind and generous and smart, and real and down to earth.

' The businessman divorced Yael Cohen Braun in 2021. He and his ex-wife share Jagger, nine, Levi, seven, and Hart, five. Earlier this month, Page Six's source said Braun and Sweeney's relationship is 'secure.

' Just earlier this week, Braun shared his unfiltered thoughts about his girlfriend's racy scenes in the hit HBO series Euphoria during a podcast appearance He confirmed he was watching the third and final season of the hit HBO series as he voiced support for the 'incredible performance by a certain actress' in the show This comes as fans and critics alike continue to express mixed reactions to her increasingly X-rated scenes in Euphoria in the latest and last season 'Their relationship is very secure, and there's a strong level of trust between them,' it was insisted. 'Scooter isn't the type to feel threatened by her work or try to control what roles she takes on.

' The person continued, 'He's incredibly supportive of her career and proud of everything she's accomplished,' adding that they are 'both very happy together and things between them have been going really well. ' Sweeney ended her engagement to fiancé Jonathan Davino in early 2025 after nearly seven years together. The star told Cosmopolitan this past January, 'It's hard deciding that I want to experience love in the public eye. I'm just navigating it all.





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