Sydney Sweeney cheers on the Knicks in custom tee and a vintage Cartier watch at NBA Finals

The “Euphoria” star traveled to San Antonio with boyfriend Scooter Braun — and brought her blue-and-orange best.

Sydney Sweeney and boyfriend Scooter Braun appeared in San Antonio to watch the Knicks vs. Spurs Game 5 of the NBA Finals. Sydney Sweeney and boyfriend Scooter Braun made the trip to San Antonio Saturday night to cheer on the Knicks in Game 5 of theThe actress, 28, didn’t choose any regular merch to show love to her boyfriend’s team; she opted for a custom Jalen Brunson jersey-turned-tee that hugged her curves and kept things casual in dark-washed jeans.

The devil was in the details, however, as Sweeney upped the ante with a cobalt blue vintage Must de Cartier Tank watch and an orange enamel ring. Sweeney even repped the Knicks down to her jewelry: an orange enamel ring and a cobalt blue vintage Cartier watch.that his girlfriend surprised him with tickets “in the same section” as his dad and brother so he could “share it” with them.

” At the MSG game, Sweeney matched her beau in a windbreaker, and again added a little flair with her accessories, “Still buzzing and haven’t slept all night as that was one of the greatest nights of my life. That is what sports and basketball are all about. It brings people together,” BraunThe music exec clarified that his girlfriend purchased him tickets to the NYC game in the same section as his dad and brother.

They then took a quick trip to Los Angeles, where the actress celebrated her Syrn lingerie brand at a pop-up event Friday. Sydney Sweeney and boyfriend Scooter Braun appeared in San Antonio to watch the Knicks vs. Spurs Game 5 of the NBA Finals. Jason Szenes for the New York PostJason Szenes for the New York Post Sweeney even repped the Knicks down to her jewelry: an orange enamel ring and a cobalt blue vintage Cartier watch.

The music exec clarified that his girlfriend purchased him tickets to the NYC game in the same section as his dad and brother.





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