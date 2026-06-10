Sydney Sweeney Breaks Silence on Euphoria's Polarizing Season 3

Sydney Sweeney, the talented actress behind the character Cassie in Euphoria, recently addressed the polarizing choices made in Season 3 of the hit HBO series. She explained that she was simply playing a character, and that she didn't necessarily agree with all of Cassie's decisions, but was there to bring the character to life in the most vulnerable and insane way possible.

Sydney Sweeney , the talented actress behind the character Cassie in Euphoria , recently addressed the polarizing choices made in Season 3 of the hit HBO series.

Cassie's storyline, which involved her building an OnlyFans empire, complete with nudity, after marrying the volatile Nate Jacobs, has been one of the most talked-about arcs in Euphoria's final season. Sweeney explained that she was asked by the show's creator, Sam Levinson, to walk through Cassie's scenes together early on, and he asked where she stood on the choices being made.

Her answer was that she was simply playing a character, and that she didn't necessarily agree with all of Cassie's decisions, but was there to bring the character to life in the most vulnerable and insane way possible. When asked why the OnlyFans path made sense for Cassie, Sweeney pointed to something the character has carried since Season 1 - a need to be loved and validated by other people.

She argued that the platform wasn't really about money or content, but about an audience, and that Cassie was more excited by the idea of all these people loving her and knowing who she is. Sweeney also mentioned that Cassie's character has been through a lot, including standing out and outlasting Nate's violent death, Rue's passing, and the dismantling of her original operation, before pivoting to running a house for other OnlyFans creators alongside Maddy.

The actress has been open about her experience playing Cassie, and has even shared that she enjoyed the 'freeing' nature of the character's storyline. However, fans are still curious about the deleted scene from Season 3, which Sweeney hopes will be released eventually





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