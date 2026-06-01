Sydney Sweeney Breaks Down Over Cassie's Euphoria Finale Fate

Sydney Sweeney emotionally reacted to reading Cassie Howard's ending in the Euphoria Season 3 finale, revealing she broke down during the initial script read. The finale left Cassie alone and in debt after Nate's death, leading to a new venture with Maddy Perez. HBO confirmed Season 3 as the series' final chapter.

Sydney Sweeney recently opened up about her emotional reaction to the fate of her character Cassie Howard in the Season 3 finale of HBO 's Euphoria .

In a behind-the-scenes featurette accompanying the finale, titled "In God We Trust," Sweeney revealed that she broke down while reading Cassie's ending for the first time. The episode, which aired on May 31, follows Cassie after the death of her husband Nate Jacobs, who died from a snake bite in the penultimate episode. Cassie is left to navigate life alone in their mansion, burdened by debt.

The finale shows her tearful beside her ring light and subsequently teaming with Maddy Perez to launch an OnlyFans venture, planning to rent rooms in the house to other models. Cassie pitches the idea to her sister Lexi, who declines. Series creator Sam Levinson described the relationship between Cassie and Maddy as the season's central love story, noting, "They've been through so much together. All they really got is each other and a whole bunch of debt.

" Sweeney also shared a carousel of behind-the-scenes photos on social media, captioning it with the three words "It's called... acting," which she felt perfectly captured her experience. The images spanned the entire season, including Cassie and Nate's wedding and strip club scenes. Following the finale, HBO confirmed that Euphoria has officially concluded with Season 3, as announced by Levinson.

Sweeney's portrayal of Cassie sparked extensive discussion throughout the season, charting her evolution from a suburban bride to an OnlyFans entrepreneur across eight episodes. The writer of this piece, Anubhav Chaudhry, is a Pop Culture and Entertainment writer at Evolve Media, turning his passion for movies, music, superheroes, and sports into engaging content. He also edits articles for clarity and can often be found debating the best Batman or watching football, usually while streaming for research.

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Sydney Sweeney Euphoria Cassie Howard Season 3 Finale HBO Sam Levinson Maddy Perez Onlyfans Character Death Behind The Scenes

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