Sydney Sweeney 'at risk of making nudity her entire brand' after Euphoria's final season

Sydney Sweeney's character Cassie Howard in Euphoria's final season has sparked concerns that the actress may become 'typecast' as a result of the show's focus on nudity.

Sydney Sweeney is at risk of making nudity 'her entire brand' following her most racy scenes yet in Euphoria 's final season, according to industry experts.

The third and final series of the HBO show has seen her character Cassie Howard launch a career as an OnlyFans model, with scenes showing her fully nude, engaged in graphic sex scenes and dressing up as an adult baby. While Sydney's role in the hit show has helped turn her into a global name, industry experts now believe the focus on nudity could be taking attention away from her acting skills.

Some experts fear that the Euphoria star, 28, could now become 'typecast', with sexualised characters becoming 'her entire brand proposition'. Speaking to Fox News, crisis and reputation management expert Dave Quast said: 'Euphoria clearly helped establish Sydney Sweeney as a fearless performer, physically and emotionally, and that's part of why she broke through.

'The risk is that when the public conversation focuses more on the sexualised aspects of the role than on the performance, the same work that made her seem daring can start to narrow the brand'. Sydney Sweeney is at risk of making nudity 'her entire brand' following her most racy scenes yet in Euphoria's final season, it has been claimed The third and final series of the HBO show has seen Sydney's character Cassie Howard become an OnlyFans model, with divisive scenes seeing her nude and dressing up as a dog 'Sexuality on screen is not inherently unserious.

The problem is when it becomes the dominant shorthand for the actor.

'For Sweeney, the challenge is not that she has played sexualised roles. The challenge is making sure those roles continue to read as character choices, not as the entire brand proposition.

' The actress has been accused by fans of putting herself through a 'humiliation ritual', as degrading plot-lines showed her raciest scenes yet. Euphoria creator Sam Levinson recently defended himself against fan outrage over the sexualised direction Sydney's character took. According to Sam, who wrote and directed all eight episodes of the third and final season, it was Sweeney who practically forced him to include copious nudity for her character.

During an appearance on Sunday's episode of the New York Times' Popcast - which was released shortly after the Euphoria finale aired - Sam said that he had initially considered a version of the season that was more tasteful and minimised nude scenes for Cassie. After co-host Joe Coscarelli referenced the shocking intro to this season's fifth episode, which featured a bizarre montage of Sydney performing nude fetish scenes for her fans, Sam replied: 'Well, it's funny. When I first wrote it, I thought





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