Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun Spotted Together at Black-Tie Event in New York City

Sydney Sweeney and her boyfriend Scooter Braun were spotted together in New York City on Saturday evening. The couple attended a black-tie event held at the restaurant Daniel in the Upper East Side. Sweeney looked glamorous in a low-cut, dark purple dress, while Braun wore a dark blue suit and gray tie. Braun recently praised Sweeney's 'incredible performance' in the hit HBO series Euphoria, despite her increasingly racy scenes. The couple's relationship is reportedly 'secure' and Braun is supportive of Sweeney's career. They were first romantically linked in June 2025 after attending Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's Venice wedding.

Sydney Sweeney and her boyfriend Scooter Braun were spotted together in New York City on Saturday evening. The Euphoria star, 28, held hands with her music executive beau, 44, as they left a black-tie event held at the restaurant Daniel in the Upper East Side .

Sweeney looked glamorous in a low-cut, dark purple dress with frilly details and a black satin bow in the middle. The actress styled the figure-hugging dress with matching purple, suede pumps and carried a small, black leather purse. Her long, blonde hair was styled in bouncy, old Hollywood-inspired curls and she wore oval-shaped sunglasses over her blue eyes. As for the businessman, Braun looked dapper in a dark blue suit paired with a gray tie and glasses.

Just earlier this week, Braun shared his unfiltered thoughts about her racy scenes in the hit HBO series Euphoria during a rare podcast appearance. He confirmed he has been watching the final season of the drama series and praised her 'incredible performance.

' This comes after critics theorized that her increasingly racy scenes risk derailing her career. A source previously told Page Six that Braun has 'absolutely no issue' with Sweeney's more provocative scenes in Euphoria or any of the work she does as an actress. He fully understands that it's part of her job and respects how dedicated she is to her craft.

The couple were first romantically linked in June 2025 after they were seen together at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's Venice wedding. Braun said part of how he defines 'self-worth' is through his relationship. He told Weiss: 'I've met an extraordinary woman who is kind and generous and smart, and real and down to earth.

' The businessman divorced Yael Cohen Braun in 2021. He and his ex-wife share Jagger, nine, Levi, seven, and Hart, five. Sweeney ended her engagement to fiancé Jonathan Davino in early 2025 after nearly seven years together. The star told Cosmopolitan this past January, 'It's hard deciding that I want to experience love in the public eye.

I'm just navigating it all. '





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