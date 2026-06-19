Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun's Relationship Deepens with Public Displays of Affection and Commitment

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun are getting serious, with the actress celebrating his birthday and the couple attending events together. Sources say they are blending their lives.

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun are proving their relationship is the real deal as they step out together for public events and share affectionate moments.

On Thursday, June 18, the Euphoria star, 28, celebrated Braun's 45th birthday with a heartfelt Instagram Story post. Sweeney shared a photo of herself kissing Braun on the cheek as he grabbed her leg and pulled her close, along with a second image of him dipping her on the dance floor.

'Happiest of birthdays to the man with the biggest heart I know,' she wrote. 'Thank you for all the living room dances and making me smile again. A good man is rare. A man like you is once in a lifetime.

' The post marked one of the most public displays of their romance since rumors first surfaced. A source exclusively tells Us Weekly that the couple is slowly blending their lives as their commitment grows.

'They are the real deal, and their relationship has become very serious,' the insider shares, noting that many around them initially thought it would be just a fling. 'But they are committed. ' The source adds that Sweeney really appreciates Braun's support with all her projects, while the music executive is emotionally invested in her career and wants the best for her.

This sentiment was echoed in Braun's own words during a May 28 appearance on the Second Thought podcast, where he described Sweeney as 'an extraordinary woman, kind and generous and smart, and real and down-to-earth.

' Though he didn't name her directly, he called their relationship 'one of the biggest surprises ever. ' The couple has been increasingly visible together. At the Euphoria season 3 premiere on April 7, they were seen kissing and holding hands at Hollywood's TCL Chinese Theatre, with video footage captured by The Hollywood Reporter and Vanity Fair.

Just weeks later, on June 10, they attended Game 4 of the 2026 NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden, sitting together in the stands. Braun later revealed in an Instagram comment that Sweeney surprised him with tickets in the same section as his dad and brother.

Meanwhile, Braun has also been promoting his upcoming projects, including a controversial third season of an undisclosed show, which he teased as 'biased' but enjoyable. As their relationship continues to blossom, fans are watching closely to see what comes next for this high-profile pair





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