Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun Enjoy Date Night Ahead of Euphoria Season Finale Amid Controversy Over Cassie's Storyline

The actress and her boyfriend were spotted in New York City as the show faces criticism for its depiction of Cassie's character. Scooter Braun praised Sweeney's performance while defending her provocative scenes.

Sydney Sweeney , 28, and her boyfriend Scooter Braun , 44, were spotted enjoying a romantic evening in New York City on Saturday, just hours before the season three finale of Euphoria was set to air.

The couple, who have been dating since June 2025, looked stylish in matching black outfits as they strolled hand-in-hand through the bustling streets of Manhattan. Sydney wore a plunging black dress that accentuated her hourglass curves, paired with towering Louboutin stilettos and a small black handbag that added a touch of elegance to her ensemble. Scooter complemented her look with an all-black outfit, from his fitted jacket to his tailored trousers, demonstrating their sartorial harmony.

The couple seemed relaxed and affectionate, with Scooter occasionally leaning in to whisper something in Sydney's ear, drawing smiles from the actress. Their date night comes at a pivotal moment for Sydney, as the season finale of Euphoria promises to reveal the fate of her character Cassie Howard, whose controversial storylines have sparked intense debate among fans and critics alike.

The outing occurred shortly after Scooter shared his unfiltered thoughts on Sydney's racy scenes in Euphoria during a rare podcast appearance on Second Thought with Suzy Weiss and The Free Press. Without explicitly naming his girlfriend, he expressed admiration for her acting prowess, stating, 'I'm biased, I like it. I think there's been an incredible performance by a certain actress.

' He went on to praise Sydney's dedication to her craft, emphasizing that he fully supports her work, even the provocative and nude scenes that have drawn criticism. A source close to the couple later confirmed to Page Six that Scooter has absolutely no issue with Sydney's more provocative scenes, understanding that they are part of her job and respecting her commitment.

The insider noted that their relationship is strong and that Scooter is proud of Sydney's achievements, describing her as a dedicated artist who does not shy away from challenging roles. Euphoria's third season has been a topic of intense scrutiny, particularly regarding the storyline involving Cassie Howard, who is depicted as an adult content creator engaged in fetish work.

Recent episodes have shown Cassie almost completely nude while wrestling with a yellow python, dressing as a baby and a dog, and participating in other highly sexualized scenarios. Many viewers have criticized these narratives as degrading and misogynistic, with some accusing creator Sam Levinson of turning the show into a humiliation ritual for the character.

The backlash has been reflected in the show's critical reception, with season three currently holding a 40 percent rotten rating on Rotten Tomatoes, a stark drop from the 80 and 78 percent fresh scores of the first two seasons. Despite the controversy, Sydney has defended her role, stating in a 2022 interview with The Independent that she never felt pressured into doing nude scenes and appreciated Levinson's openness to feedback.

She emphasized that the creative process was collaborative and that she always had the opportunity to voice her concerns. The anticipation for the season finale is high, as viewers hope to see Cassie's arc conclude in a meaningful way. The episode airs on HBO on Sunday at 9pm ET/PT, with UK audiences able to watch it on Sky Atlantic and streaming platforms like HBO Max and Sky Go.

Meanwhile, Sydney and Scooter's relationship continues to flourish. Scooter, a prominent music executive and talent manager, described their romance as 'one of the biggest surprises ever' during the podcast, noting that meeting an extraordinary woman like Sydney has redefined his sense of self-worth. He praised her kindness, generosity, intelligence, and down-to-earth nature, contrasting her with the stereotypical Hollywood persona. Scooter, who divorced Yael Cohen Braun in 2021, shares three children with his ex-wife: Jagger, nine, Levi, seven, and Hart, five.

Despite their busy schedules, the couple prioritizes quality time together, often attending events and enjoying city nights like the one in New York. As Euphoria fans wait for the finale, Sydney and Scooter's public display of affection offers a glimpse into their solid bond, a counterpoint to the drama unfolding on screen





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Sydney Sweeney Scooter Braun Euphoria Cassie Howard Date Night

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