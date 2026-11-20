Sydney Sweeney and Michele Morrone are filming The Housemaid's Secret in New Jersey. The thriller sequel features Amanda Seyfried and Brandon Sklenar in a drama adapted from a Freida McFadden novel.

Sydney Sweeney and Michele Morrone captured public attention this week as cameras rolled on the production of The Housemaid's Secret sequel in New Jersey. The pair shot specific scenes on November 18 in Jersey City before moving their production efforts to Hoboken. Video clips from the set revealed Morrone stepping in to physically shield Sweeney's character from Cooper Hoffman's character during a tense sequence. The filming took place on a sidewalk where Sweeney wore a tan suede jacket, jeans, and black boots. In one recorded clip, Morrone positioned his body between Sweeney and Hoffman's character. Sweeney eventually responded by pulling goofy faces behind Morrone, and the lighthearted exchange concluded with the two costars hugging. This project marks Sweeney's second collaboration with director Paul Feig, following their work together on A Simple Favor 2.

Cast Details and Plot Mechanics

Morrone joins Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried, and Brandon Sklenar in the Feig-directed project, which is produced by Hidden Pictures and Feigco Entertainment. Rebecca Sonnenshine adapted the screenplay from the novel by Freida McFadden. Sweeney plays the role of Millie, a struggling young woman who accepts a housemaid job with Nina, played by Seyfried, and Andrew, played by Sklenar. Nina and Andrew are depicted as a wealthy couple. Millie soon discovers that the secrets held by her employers pose a greater danger than her own personal circumstances. The narrative of the sequel takes place in a Manhattan penthouse, shifting the setting from the original film.

Also read Sydney Sweeney Films The Housemaid's Secret in New Jersey with Sully Bear

Production Schedule and Location

The production team had previously filmed in Hoboken on October 14 and 15. During those earlier sessions, the cast filmed near and inside The Hive coffee shop. Sweeney posed for photos with local residents during those early shoots. The move to Jersey City and continued filming in Hoboken indicates a sustained production schedule across multiple New Jersey locations. The recent footage shows the cast and crew actively working through complex scenes involving multiple characters. The presence of Cooper Hoffman in the scenes suggests a significant addition to the cast for this sequel. The collaboration between Hidden Pictures and Feigco Entertainment continues to produce high-profile thriller content.

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Michele Morrone Career Trajectory

Michele Morrone is well known for his role as Massimo Torricelli in the Netflix series 365 Days. In that role, he portrayed a Sicilian Mafia family member who gives a woman 365 days to fall in love with him. The 2020 film produced two sequels: 365 Days: This Day and The Next 365 Days. His other upcoming work reportedly includes the film Bunny-Man alongside James Franco and Bella Thorne. He is also set to appear in Maserati: The Brothers, directed by Bobby Moresco. In that project, Morrone plays Alfieri Il Maserati alongside Anthony Hopkins, Andy Garcia, and Jessica Alba. This diverse range of projects highlights his expanding presence in international cinema.

Industry Context and Future Outlook

The production of The Housemaid's Secret sequel continues to generate interest as the cast delivers on-screen chemistry. The collaboration between established thriller directors and popular actors ensures a strong audience draw. The shift to a Manhattan penthouse setting offers a new backdrop for the unfolding drama. Fans of the original novel and film are anticipating the final product. The involvement of Freida McFadden's source material provides a solid foundation for the screenplay. The ongoing filming in New Jersey suggests that the production is nearing completion. The final release date for the sequel has not been officially confirmed at this time.