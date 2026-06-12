Sydney Sweeney and Justin Bieber's NBA Game Experience

Sydney Sweeney and her boyfriend, Justin Bieber, attended the New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs game at Madison Square Garden. They were not seated in the front row, but Sydney's boyfriend, Justin Braun, commented on his experience at the game, urging fans to keep things positive.

Sydney Sweeney and her boyfriend, Justin Bieber , were not seated in the front row at a Knicks playoff game. They were a few rows behind the front row, where Taylor Swift was sitting.

Justin Braun, Sydney's boyfriend, commented on his experience at the game, urging fans to keep things positive. Braun shared his game experience, calling it the greatest game of his life. He also praised Sydney, calling her the 'greatest Knicks charm of all time' because she giggled around him. Braun also revealed that Sydney surprised him with tickets in the same section as his family so he could share the experience with them.

The comment comes after Braun recently praised Sydney on Suzy Weiss' podcast, calling her an 'extraordinary woman, kind and generous and smart, and real and down to earth.

' Braun also revealed whether he's watching Euphoria Season 3, which has been surrounded by controversy over Sydney's Cassie storyline and portrayal. He said he's biased towards the show and thinks there's been an incredible performance by Sydney. The duo sparked romance rumors in 2025 when they were spotted together in Venice, following Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos' wedding. Sydney Sweeney has been making headlines lately with her role in Euphoria and her upcoming projects.

The actress has been open about her experiences, including the nudity featured in her character's OnlyFans storyline. She has also expressed her hope that fans of Euphoria will eventually see a deleted scene from Season 3. The scene was explicit and has been a topic of discussion among fans. Sydney has been open about her experiences and has used her platform to speak out on issues that matter to her.

As an actress and a woman in the entertainment industry, she is using her voice to make a difference. Sydney's fans are eagerly waiting to see what she does next, and it's clear that she is a talented and dedicated actress. She has been praised for her performances in Euphoria and other projects, and it's no surprise that she has gained a large following.

Sydney's dedication to her craft and her willingness to take on challenging roles has earned her a reputation as a talented and versatile actress. Her fans are excited to see what she does next, and it's clear that she is a rising star in the entertainment industry





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