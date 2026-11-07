Sydney Sweeney And Glen Powell Movies Stream On Different Platforms In November

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell release new streaming films in November on HBO Max and Netflix respectively, expanding their blockbuster catalogs.

A pair of Hollywoods current leading lights are delivering fresh viewing options this month for fans of major studio productions. Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell are both set to have new movies arrive on digital streaming platforms during the month of November. The timing coincides with the end of the theatrical window for several high-profile recent releases that have drawn significant audience interest.

While these two stars share a recent success in the romantic comedy genre, their upcoming digital debuts will take place on competing services. Sweeney fans will need to turn to HBO Max for her latest addition, whereas Powell's new animated feature is exclusively scheduled for Netflix in the United States. This split availability highlights the fragmented nature of modern streaming rights.

Also read Nicholas Galitzine Joins Sydney Sweeney In Sony's 'Hollow'

Box Office Success Drives Streaming Availability

The decision to bring these films to streaming comes shortly after a massive commercial victory for the actors in the romantic comedy space. Their joint effort, the R-rated rom-com Anyone but You, generated $220.3 million in worldwide box office revenue. This financial performance demonstrated to filmmakers that there remains a substantial appetite for the genre in theaters.

The film enjoyed strong critical reception from audiences, holding a stellar 87 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of its theatrical run. Although Anyone but You is already available on HBO Max as of October 20, it does not count toward the new November streaming debuts. The upcoming releases represent distinct projects that continue the careers of both stars in different directions.

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Madame Web Joins HBO Max Catalog

Madame Web is scheduled to land on HBO Max on November 14. This superhero movie is based on Marvel characters but exists within the defunct Sony's Spider-Man Universe. The film features Sydney Sweeney as Julia Cornwall, a teenager who is hunted by the Spider-Man-like villain Ezekiel Sims. Julia is destined to become one of the franchise's Spider-Women in the future.

The plot follows Julia and two other teenagers with the same destiny, Anya Corazon played by Isabela Merced and Mattie Franklin played by Celeste O'Connor. They are put on the run while Dakota Johnson's clairvoyant Cassie Webb tries to keep them safe from Sims. The movie also features Severance's Adam Scott as Ben Parker, providing a younger version of Spider-Man's Uncle Ben.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Heads To Netflix

On November 30, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie will arrive on Netflix in the United States. This release caps the month with an animated feature that differs significantly from Sweeney's live-action superhero entry. Chris Pratt voices the title character in this video game adaptation, but Glen Powell plays a sizable role as Fox McCloud.

Fox McCloud is the star of Nintendo's Star Fox franchise and is charged with flying Mario, Luigi, and more on a special mission. Powell brings the same swagger and charisma he displayed as the daredevil pilot Hangman in Top Gun: Maverick to this animated role. The movie is gorgeously animated and expands the scope of the animated franchise to several different worlds.

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Divergent Career Paths For Leading Stars

Both actors have built growing lists of movies that feature quite a few franchises alongside standalone projects with original concepts. Sweeney's recent catalog includes roles in blockbusters like The Housemaid and the hit rom-com Anyone but You. Powell has established himself through major franchises such as Top Gun: Maverick and now video game adaptations.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is described as a perfect call for anyone looking to get immersed in a fantastical universe. It introduced new allies, threats, and intriguing locations in a story that has reportedly made over $1 billion worldwide in its associated franchise history. These November releases mark the next chapter in the streaming availability for two of the biggest stars of their generation.