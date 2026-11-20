Counter-terrorism police arrest three men across Sydney in dawn raids targeting a suspected ISIS-inspired terror plot involving explosives. No public threat remains.

Heavily armed counter-terrorism police executed a series of coordinated dawn raids on ten residential properties across Sydney on Friday morning, arresting three men in connection with a suspected terror plot. The operations, which began shortly before 6:00 am, targeted locations in Campbelltown, Ingleburn, Northmead, Revesby, Bankstown, Lakemba, Auburn, Toongabbie, Punchbowl, and Hoxton Park. Authorities initiated the high-stakes intervention after intelligence suggested a man was allegedly exploring methods to obtain explosives for a religiously motivated attack inspired by ISIS.

Arrests and Specific Charges Filed

A 35-year-old man arrested at his home in Ingleburn has been charged with knowingly collecting and making documents connected to terrorism and using a carriage service to possess violent extremist material. He was denied bail and is scheduled to appear in Campbelltown Local Court later on Friday, with police alleging the materials found relate to religiously motivated violent extremism. A second suspect, a 34-year-old man arrested at the Hoddle Avenue address in Campbelltown, is expected to face charges of hindering a police investigation. The third detainee, a 33-year-old man from Toongabbie, was apprehended at Wooli Creek and taken to Kogarah Police Station, where he is anticipated to be charged with firearm offenses.

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Operational Details and Police Resources

The complex operation involved a significant deployment of specialized units, including electronic detection dogs, forensic teams, and the bomb squad, all working in conjunction with Strike Force Raptor. Officers determined that the primary suspect did not possess actual explosives at the time of the raids but was instead probing the capabilities required to acquire them. A police source stated that the decision to act was made as a matter of caution, prioritizing public safety by resolving the potential threat before any attack could be planned further. The primary search location remains active at the Hoddle Avenue property in Campbelltown, where streets are still cordoned off and dozens of officers are conducting ongoing searches.

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Community Reaction and Public Safety

Local residents expressed shock and concern upon learning of the extensive police presence in their neighborhoods. One local resident told the Daily Telegraph that he was surprised by the news, noting that it was the first he had heard about the incident. He described the situation as concerning due to its proximity to his home, which he shares with his wife and four children, admitting that the raids caused significant worry for his young family. The Sydney police force emphasized that there is no ongoing threat to public safety, reassuring the community that the situation is being managed by specialized counter-terrorism units.

Next Steps and Ongoing Investigations

The raids have resulted in the seizure of a number of items, with forensic examinations continuing at the various locations. Police are expected to provide further updates regarding the progress of the investigation on Friday afternoon. The operation underscores the continued vigilance of Australian law enforcement agencies in monitoring extremist material and preventing potential acts of terrorism. Authorities are currently processing the arrests and reviewing the seized evidence to build their case against the three detained men.