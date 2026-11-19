Sybilla Hart reveals her struggle with chronic scalp inflammation and how the new HydraScalp treatment by Dr. Sabika Karim provided relief from folliculitis symptoms.

Sybilla Hart discovered she was suffering from folliculitis after years of enduring severe scalp itching and pain that standard treatments failed to resolve. The forty-six-year-old mother of five initially dismissed her symptoms as head lice but eventually sought medical advice from her general practitioner when the condition worsened.

Folliculitis Diagnosis And Underlying Causes

Her general practitioner diagnosed Sybilla Hart with folliculitis, a common inflammatory condition affecting the hair follicles. Medical experts note this condition is increasingly prevalent in midlife women due to hormonal shifts that cause excess oil production, sweating, and hot flushes. Declining oestrogen levels also contribute by making the outer skin barrier thinner and drier, creating a vulnerable environment for inflammation.

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The diagnostic process revealed that everyday hair care habits often exacerbate these issues. Products such as leave-in conditioners can cause harmful build-up that blocks follicles, while styling products like mousse frequently irritate sensitive scalp skin. Sybilla Hart noted that even simple actions like brushing her hair became agonizing, with raw skin on her scalp making daily hygiene routines deeply uncomfortable.

Professional Treatment And HydraScalp Benefits

Seeking solutions beyond traditional medicated shampoos, Sybilla Hart visited the Skin Medical clinic in London to consult with aesthetic doctor and general practitioner Dr. Sabika Karim. Dr. Karim recommended the HydraScalp treatment, a specialized procedure designed specifically for scalp health rather than just hair growth. This treatment utilizes the same advanced technology found in popular HydraFacial facial procedures but applies it directly to the scalp skin.

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The HydraScalp device functions as a handheld tool that thoroughly cleanses, extracts impurities, and hydrates the scalp skin in a single session. Dr. Karim explained that the device delivers a nourishing solution containing peptides, vitamins, and ingredients that mimic natural growth factors to support scalp integrity. The procedure takes approximately forty-five minutes and is described by patients as a relaxing experience akin to a head massage rather than a painful medical intervention.

Skinification Of Scalp And Future Recommendations

Sybilla Hart reported immediate improvements after her session, noting that her scalp felt less greasy, cleaner, and significantly less red and inflamed. Her hair also appeared shinier to observers the following day, highlighting the visible benefits of treating the underlying skin health rather than just the hair strands. The condition, which had previously caused unsightly bumps on the nape of her neck, showed marked reduction in irritation and swelling.

Dr. Sabika Karim emphasizes the growing trend of skinification, which involves treating the scalp with the same rigor and care as facial skin. This approach is critical because the scalp is regularly exposed to harsh elements such as dry shampoo, heat protectors, and color treatments. Maintaining scalp health provides the optimal environment for healthy-looking hair and prevents the recurrence of inflammatory conditions.

For long-term management of folliculitis and general scalp wellness, Dr. Karim advises clients to schedule HydraScalp treatments every four to six weeks. This regular maintenance schedule mirrors the recommended frequency of monthly facials to keep skin in peak condition. Consistent professional care helps remove the buildup of pollutants and product residues that standard home washing cannot fully eliminate.