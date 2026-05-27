SXSW London: Michelle Obama, Claire Foy and Piers Morgan Among Latest Speakers Added to Fest Lineup

The fest kicks off the first week of June.

Kicking off the first week of June, the second SXSW London will take place at Shoreditch in East London, promising unique, informative experiences across business, tech, music, film, and TV.

, CEO & Team Principal, Oracle Red Bull Racing Laurent Mekies, svp of corporate marketing for Oracle Dave Rosenberg, Olympian Max Whitlock OBE and strategic communications advisor & cultural strategist Zara Rahim. Andrew Scott, "Busy Boy": On Sparring With Brendan Fraser, Crashing 'The Comeback' and the Greatest Acting Challenge of His CareerPenelope Douglas' Romance Novel 'Five Brothers' Getting TV Treatment From 'Heated Rivalry' Network Other speakers added to the lineup include: Misan Harriman, photographer, social activist and Oscar-nominated filmmaker; Miquita Oliver, broadcaster and podcast host, showrunner and co-creator; actors Steve Toussaint, Harry Collett, Abubakar Salim, Jefferson Hall, Abigail Thorn and production designer Jim Clay.

Katarina Sherling, Head of Conference at SXSW London, said in a statement: “With less than a week to go until this year’s festival opens, we are very excited to welcome this latest group of speakers. It truly reflects the range of conversations we’re bringing to SXSW London in 2026. It’s about platforming different perspectives, converging in one unique space. These additions reflect that promise, and is what makes SXSW London such a powerful agent for change.

”include Neon founder Tom Quinn, Hinge CEO Jackie Jantos, chief operating officer at Bluesky, Rose Wang, actress Sophia Bush, YouTube star Markiplier, British soccer player-turned-broadcaster Jill Scott, WPP CEO Cindy Rose, former deputy prime minister Nick Clegg, and sweet business owner Jamie Laing, The Streets musician Mike Skinner, British Film Institute film fund director Mia Bays, and CEO of Tottenham Hotspur Football Club, Vinai Venkatesham.

Ben Cohen of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream will also make an appearance to discuss freeing his socially-oriented brand from Unilever and how social mission remains at the heart of commercial success.with organizations such as Waymo and AGBO, as well as the key themes shaping the fest’s conference branch: “AI as the New Power Structure,” “Living Longer, Living Better,” “Culture Can Save Humanity,” “Society Rewired,” “Creativity in the Algorithmic Age,” and “Futurism in Practice. ”The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2026 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.





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