SXSW has forged a partnership with Egypt's UTH festival dedicated to youth culture.

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How to Watch Billy Evans' First TV Interview About 'You Can See Everything' Online The third edition of the just concluded UTH Festival just ran Nov. 20 and 21 at the Grand Egyptian Museum in Giza, on the west bank of the Nile opposite Cairo, attracting roughly 10,000 attendees, according to organizers. This year’s festival, held under the theme “Work in Progress,” covered fashion, design, creator economy, film, music, food and sports, among other spheres.

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The announcement stems from an initiative bringing SXSW and Egyptian industry figures together during the UTH fest, which was attended by Peter Lewis, who is SXSW’s chief commercial officer. As part of the collaboration, an Egyptian delegation comprising roughly 20 participants will travel to SXSW to attend the fest between March 13–21.

Curated and led by UTH, the delegation will “bring together representatives from Egypt’s film and music industries, the creator economy, entrepreneurship, investment and institutional sectors,” according to the statement. The agreement also includes plans for “a UTH-led programming session and a community gathering in Austin,” the statement added. The collaboration also envisions possible Egyptian participation in the SXSW EDU program and SXSW London in 2027, with formats to be developed by the parties.

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Going forward, “UTH’s ambition is to establish an Egypt House at SXSW, providing a gathering place for Egyptian talent, companies and institutional partners in Austin,” according to the statement.

“SXSW was founded to help creative people connect, launch new ideas, and shape the future,” Peter Lewis said in the statement. “We are excited to partner with the UTH Festival team, who share our vision to empower the next generation of compelling, visionary and diverse creative voices,” he added. “We look forward to working closely with UTH in Egypt, and welcoming leaders from Egypt’s business, entertainment and creative industries to Austin next March.

” Commented Omar El Aawar, UTH Festival founder and CEO: “Egypt has no shortage of creative talent. What we need are more opportunities for that talent to connect with the global industry. ” El Aawar added: “Our partnership with SXSW is about building that bridge, creating real opportunities for Egyptian filmmakers, musicians, creators and entrepreneurs to take their work beyond our borders. ” “We want UTH to be more than a festival that brings people together for two days.

We want to build a platform that opens doors throughout the year, and this partnership is an important step towards that ambition. ”Omar El Aawar, founder and CEO of UTH ; Peter Lewis, chief commercial officer of SXSW . DigiSay founder Ahmed Abbas and UTH co-founder Ahmed Ragy .

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