Switzerland Set to Release Secret Files on Nazi War Criminal Josef Mengele

After years of speculation, Swiss intelligence agency is set to finally release secret files on Josef Mengele, the infamous Nazi war criminal and Auschwitz officer, making him once again a subject of investigation in Europe.

Switzerland 's intelligence agency is set to open secret files on the notorious Nazi war criminal Josef Mengele amid claims that he evaded capture there. Mengele, known as the 'Angel of Death,' acted as the supreme arbiter of life and death at Auschwitz , where he performed medical experiments on inmates to create the Aryan master race.

After the war, Mengele fled to South America and was never found, despite extensive efforts by private investigators and the Mossad. However, in recent years, it has emerged that he may have traveled to Switzerland, possibly on more than one occasion. There are suspicions that he found a false identity and used Red Cross travel permits to secure safe passage. Although he did not survive for long, there are still unanswered questions surrounding his whereabouts after 1979





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Josef Mengele Angel Of Death Auschwitz Medical Experiments Red Cross Travel Permits Switzerland South America

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