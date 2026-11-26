Switzerland’s first FINMA-approved spot Bitcoin ETF rose from 8 to 8.05 Swiss francs in its first hour of trading, with 1,601 shares changing hands in francs.

The spot Bitcoin ETF will be backed by Bitcoin held in cold storage at a Swiss bank, unlike prior Bitcoin ETPs structured as debt securities.

Switzerland’s first spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund had a quiet debut Thursday morning, with 1,601 shares changing hands on its Swiss franc listing by the first hour of trading. ) directly and trades in both Swiss francs and US dollars, giving investors exposure to Bitcoin through a regulated Swiss investment fund, SIX The fund is issued by Pernet von Ballmoos , with BIT Asset Management acting as sponsor, asset manager and distributor, while its Bitcoin holdings are custodied offline at a Swiss bank.

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The ETF is subject to Switzerland’s Collective Investment Schemes Act, which governs investment funds and provides investor protection measures. Switzerland already has Bitcoin exchange-traded products that are structured as debt securities, but BBIT is the first fund that directly holds spot Bitcoin.and is intended for informational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice or recommendations. All investments and trades carry risk; readers are encouraged to conduct independent research.