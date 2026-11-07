Switching From Samsung to LG TV: Key Disadvantages to Know

Switching from Samsung to an LG TV can mean losing HDR10+, Q-Symphony audio, and Glare Free reflection control. Check these trade-offs before you buy.

Switching from a Samsung TV to an LG TV can bring real disadvantages, especially for buyers who are already comfortable with Samsung's interface and features. A feature that seemed minor on an old Samsung set can become something you miss after changing brands. This guide outlines the trade-offs to weigh before buying an LG television, so you avoid surprises once it is mounted on the wall.

Screen size and resolution are not the only factors that matter. Two LG models can deliver different results with colors and reflections, and some LG versions lack certain HDR formats. Viewers who care about picture quality also need to check these details, and many users need time to learn webOS.

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HDR10+ Loss and Picture Quality Trade-Offs

Losing HDR10+ is one of the biggest disadvantages of switching from Samsung to LG, because LG chose Dolby Vision and left out HDR10+. Samsung supports HDR10+, while LG took the opposite path.

HDR10+ sends picture instructions to the television for each scene. That data helps the TV adjust to bright and dark scenes, so it does not have to rely on the same information throughout the entire movie.

If a streaming service or Blu-ray offers a movie in HDR10+, an LG TV cannot use those scene instructions, which can result in a slightly worse picture. The movie will not necessarily look terrible, since the result still depends on the television and how the content was mastered.

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Viewers who enjoy 4K Blu-rays should check the formats listed on the disc before buying. A new LG TV might miss out on something a Samsung set already offered.

Q-Symphony Audio Integration Lost on LG

Switching to an LG TV means giving up Samsung's Q-Symphony integration, which lets the TV speakers and the soundbar play at the same time. Without it, the audio is no longer shared across both devices.

Q-Symphony creates a greater sense of space by combining the speakers instead of leaving all the sound to the soundbar. If you switch to an LG TV, your Samsung soundbar will continue working through HDMI ARC or eARC.

You do not need to retire the soundbar, but you will lose the coordinated contribution from the TV speakers. LG offers WOW Orchestra as an alternative, but that feature only works with LG soundbars.

Color Volume and Glare Differences Between Models

Samsung models can hold an advantage in color volume and reflection control, depending on the specific panel and LG model you choose. These differences are most noticeable in certain HDR scenes and under particular room lighting.

In a comparison of the Samsung S90F and LG C5, the Samsung model had an advantage in color volume. That can make neon lights and other highly saturated elements look more striking, so switching TVs may result in less vibrant images across several scenes.

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Not every Samsung OLED uses QD-OLED, since that technology appears only in certain models. The change might not affect every viewer, and this comparison does not make LG an inferior TV across the board.

Glare Free, available on certain Samsung models, disperses light hitting the screen and reduces the reflections that can make the TV look like a mirror. Depending on the LG model, lamps and objects in the room may still appear on screen, especially during darker scenes.

On the Samsung S95H, a lamp reflection looks more diffuse, while on the LG G6 you may still make out its shape. That difference matters if you watch with the lights on or have a window behind the couch.

An LG G6 can preserve blacks better and reveal more shadow detail in certain scenes. Buyers should therefore look at their room lighting and choose the model that gives them the best experience.

Adjusting to webOS Menus and Inputs

Moving from Tizen on Samsung to webOS on LG requires relearning the menus you use to navigate the system. Everyday tasks can feel slower until the new layout becomes familiar.

Changing from a console input to streaming, or simply opening the picture settings, can be a little confusing at first. Users who relied on habit with their Samsung sets may need time to find the controls they once used without thinking.