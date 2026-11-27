Swiss Winter Village at Liberty Station
Swiss Winter Village at Liberty Station Step into a winter wonderland of alpine holiday magic at Swiss Winter Village at Liberty Station, officially opening on Friday, November 27 from 3-9 p.m.
Regular admission is $16.90 for Adults , $12.90 for children , and $14.90 for students, military, seniors , and groups of eight or more.
Swiss Winter Village at Liberty Station, officially opening on Friday, November 27 from 3-9 p.m.! Bringing the authentic charm of a traditional Swiss Christmas market to San Diego, Swiss Winter Village invites guests to experience twinkling lights, festive shopping, seasonal cuisine, entertainment, and family-friendly activities, perfect for celebrating the season. Savor delicious bites from food chalets featuring traditional raclette, Swiss sweet treats, spiced mulled wine, and other holiday delectables.
Explore a curated mix of renowned Swiss brands and local artisans and enjoy activities for visitors of all ages, including pictures with Santa, face painting, a carousel, merry-go-round, DJ sets, stilt walkers, and many more surprises. Swiss Winter Village runs daily from November 27, 2026 through January 3, 2027. Tickets are available for purchase on Fever with a variety of bundle and pricing options.
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